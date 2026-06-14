Photos: PASSING STRANGE At The Studio@620

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Fresh off a monumental, record-shattering run of A Streetcar Named Desire-which officially broke the theater's all-time record for the most single-ticket sales in a single week - The Studio@620 is keeping its foot on the gas. To close out a landmark year of sold-out crowds, the Studio is throwing open its doors for the ultimate season finale: a full-scale production of the Tony Award-winning rock musical Passing Strange. Check out the photos!

Directed by Artistic Executive Director Erica Sutherlin, Passing Strange shifts the Studio's energy from the intense drama of Streetcar into a loud, brilliant, and deeply moving musical celebration.

With a genre-bending score loaded with rock, punk, gospel, and soul, Passing Strange follows "The Youth"-a young Black musician who packs his bags, leaves his middle-class home behind, and heads to Europe on a wild, funny, and chaotic quest for art, and absolute authenticity. But while the show keeps audiences laughing and tapping their feet, its real power lies in a story everyone can relate to: the messy, beautiful relationship between a passionate kid itching to break away and the mother trying to hold onto him.

"This show is an absolute party, but it's also going to hit you right in the heart," says director Erica Sutherlin. "We've all been that restless kid who thinks the 'real world' is somewhere out there, miles away from home. And if you've ever loved a child, you know the heartbreak and beauty of watching them walk out the door to find themselves. It's funny, it's loud, it's a little bit rebellious, and it's a beautiful tribute to a mother's unconditional love. Coming off our massive week with Streetcar, I wanted to give our audience a massive, full-scale musical celebration to bring this historic year home."

The cast features: Andre "Shacar" Smith as The Youth - The fiery, searching guitar-wielding epicenter of the story, Olivia Neal as Mother - The emotional heart of the show, representing home, sacrifice, and fierce love, Jacob Smith as Narrator - The older, wiser voice guiding the audience through the hilarious and heartbreaking lessons of his younger years. The Shape-Shifting Ensemble features Patrick Arthur Jackson, Janesia Kelly, Ariel Blue, and Troy Brooks dynamically transform into dozens of eccentric characters, artists, and bohemians running wild through Amsterdam and Berlin.

The Studio@620's 2025-2026 season has been defined by a historic string of consecutive 100% capacity crowds. With Streetcar setting a new box office milestone just weeks ago, demand for this massive season finale is expected to be unprecedented.

Performances run from June 11-13 & 18-20 at 7:30PM and June 13-14 & 20-21 at 3:00PM. Tickets can be purchased at the theater's website.



Olivia Neal, Jacob Smith, Shacar Smith

Patrick Arthur Jackson

Shacar Smith

Sharcar Smith, Jacob Smith, Olivia Neal

Janesia Kelly

Shacar Smith and Olivia Neal

Shacar Smith

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