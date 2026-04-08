HYPROV - Improv Under Hypnosis Comes to The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

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The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present Colin Mochrie & Asad Mecci: HYPROV – Improv Under Hypnosis on Thursday, December 3 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 10 at 10 am.

Get ready for a comedy experience unlike any other! HYPROV (pronounced “hip-rawv”) is the smash-hit show from Colin Mochrie (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) and master hypnotist Asad Mecci. After touring 200+ cities, a 70-show Off-Broadway run, and a Las Vegas residency, HYPROV now brings its unique blend of hypnosis and improv to your stage. The New York Times says “The audience erupted in laughter…it killed”! Time Out New York calls it “hilarious and fascinating,” and The Wall Street Journal declares it “catnip for those who relish spontaneity.”

Here's how it works: 20 volunteers are invited on stage and hypnotized into a state of uninhibited creativity. The most responsive subjects then improvise with Colin, while the audience watches the mayhem unfold. The result? A comedy experience so raw, unpredictable, and laugh-out-loud funny that no two shows are ever the same. With improvised music woven throughout, HYPROV is part mind-blowing experiment, part outrageous improv, and 100% entertainment.

Scottish-born Colin Mochrie is one of the most prolific improvisers on both sides of the pond today. He found his first line of work as a member of the Vancouver TheatreSports League where he met fellow improviser Ryan Stiles. He toured with The Second City comedy troupe until he auditioned for a brand-new British TV show, Whose Line Is It, Anyway? After failing in his first attempt to get on the show, Mochrie spent eight years as a regular until it ended in 1998. He then joined the US version on ABC, appearing in every episode, and continues with the current revival on the CW Network, now in its ninth season having played 18 seasons in total and currently airing in over 100 countries. Mochrie has toured the world with fellow Whoser Brad Sherwood for the past 20 years, appears in the Second City Guide to Symphonies in front of orchestras all over North America and recently wrote his first collection of short stories, Not Quite the Classics, available on Amazon. In 2022, Colin was crowned the Last One Laughing on the Amazon Prime series of the same name. Colin is the co-creator and one of the stars of Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis with World Renowned Hypnotist, Asad Mecci. The show launched in 2015, has toured across North American and Europe including an OƯ-Broadway run, a Las Vegas Residency and continues to tour across North America. You can also hear Colin narrate the television show Old Enough on TVO.

Highly sought-after world-renowned Consulting Hypnotist Asad Mecci has been profiled in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The New Yorker, The Chicago Herald, The Toronto Star and on Entertainment Tonight, MTV, HGTV, BBC, and others. In 2015, Asad co-created HYPROV (Improv Under Hypnosis) with International Comedy Icon Colin Mochrie from Whose Line is it Anyway? This first of a kind show brings together two masters in Asad and Colin, along with audience volunteers and they form an instant improv troop performing for the audience. The result? Absolute hilarity!! HYPROV continues to sell out shows across North America and Europe. HYPROV recently completed it's OƯ-Broadway run in New York City at the Daryl Roth Theatre and a Las Vegas Residency in Harrah's Showroom at Harrah's Las Vegas. In 2024, Asad released an album called An Exploration of Hypnotic Sound with the legendary singer / songwriter / composer Rufus Wainwright. The groundbreaking album seamlessly blends enchanting compositions with expert hypnotic techniques and vocal suggestions by Asad Mecci. This pioneering work transcends traditional musical boundaries, oƯering a deeply immersive auditory experience designed to evoke peace, relaxation, introspection, and heightened creativity.