DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE to Open at Tampa Rep's Shimberg Playhouse

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Tampa Repertory Theatre will open Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise this weekend at the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, inviting audiences to experience a funny, moving, and deeply human true story of two ordinary Americans whose lives were forever changed by World War II.

Inspired by the playwright's own parents, Dear Jack, Dear Louise tells the remarkable true story of Army Captain Jack Ludwig, a military doctor, and aspiring actress Louise Rabiner, whose fathers arranged for them to exchange letters despite living on opposite sides of the country. Over nearly three years—and hundreds of letters—their correspondence blossoms into an unforgettable love story while Jack serves his country during World War II.

Filled with laughter, romance, and the unforgettable music of the era, the play reminds audiences that history is not only shaped by famous leaders or battlefield victories, but by ordinary people whose courage, compassion, humor, and hope become extraordinary.

Set against the backdrop of World War II, Dear Jack, Dear Louise honors the courage of those who served, the families who waited at home, and the resilience of the American spirit. Through the lens of one Jewish-American family and one remarkable true love story, the play honors the service of the more than 550,000 American Jewish men and women who served during World War II, while recognizing the countless military members, veterans, and families whose love, sacrifice, and perseverance sustain our nation in every generation. Through one remarkable true love story, the play reminds us that history is ultimately carried forward through acts of service, sacrifice, hope, and human connection.

"As our nation reflects on the ideals that have shaped America for 250 years, Dear Jack, Dear Louise reminds us that freedom is ultimately lived through individual lives," said Emilia Sargent, Producing Artistic Director of Tampa Repertory Theatre. "Jack's military service, Louise's unwavering hope, and the deep love that grows between them illuminate the sacrifices made not only by those in uniform, but also by the families waiting for them at home. It's a celebration of resilience, connection, and the enduring power of hope."

Director Robin Gordon believes the story resonates just as powerfully today. "In a world where communication is instantaneous and we expect answers within seconds, it's remarkable to imagine two people building an unshakable relationship through letters exchanged over three years before they ever met," Gordon said. "This play honors the resilience Jack and Louise have—not only in each other, but in the American soldiers and their mission. Jack is in awe of the bravery and commitment of the very young soldiers he treats, and as a result, we are too. It is, quite simply, an American love story."

Directed by Robin Gordon, the production stars Cameron Kubly as Jack Ludwig and Katie Davis as Louise Rabiner.

The official Opening Night Celebration will take place Friday, July 10, beginning with a pre-show reception from 6:00–7:00 p.m. at Tampa Preparatory School, located just a short walk across the bridge from the Straz Center. Opening Night tickets include complimentary parking, an open bar, and light bites from Jimbo's Pit Bar-B-Q before the 7:30 p.m. performance at the Shimberg Playhouse.

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