Cast Announced For ThinkTank Theatre's DRUNKEN SHAKESPEARE

ThinkTank Theatre has announced casting for 'Drunken Shakespeare', hosted by their season sponsor, Dark Door Spirits. 'Drunken Shakespeare' will consist of sketches, games, songs and sonnets from everybody's favorite Bard, accompanied of course with a bit of drinking, for those who are old enough!

The show is sure to make Shakespeare's writing accessible and fun for all ages. ThinkTank's 'Drunken Shakespeare' runs one weekend only - July 8 and 9, at Dark Door Spirits distillery.

The cast consists of ThinkTank alumni Harrison Baxley (Around the World in 80 Days, The Giver), Eddie Gomez (James and the Giant Peach), Molly Healy (How to L.O.V.E) and Summer Kiesel (Holiday Festivus). Producing Artistic Director, Georgia Mallory Guy will guide this rowdy 'Drunken Shakespeare' bunch which will also feature the talents of ThinkTank Young Artists' Ensemble members: Darren Joseph, Megan Merritt, Jake Perez and Via Shae. The piece is devised by Brianna Larson with assistance from the cast and production team.

'Drunken Shakespeare' is co-produced with ThinkTank's season sponsor Dark Door Spirits, an award winning distillery making handcrafted spirits right here in Tampa. The show promises an evening of sips and sonnets, pours and prose that everyone can enjoy (and of course, Booze if you're old enough.) Doors open at 6:30pm and offer happy hour specials with the show beginning at 7:30pm. Dark Door Spirits is located at 6608 Anderson Rd. Tampa, FL 33634.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thinktank-presents-drunken-shakespear-tickets-372833213177

The venue, Dark Door Spirits open-air facility, has limited seating, with tickets sales as first come, first serve. Purchasing tickets early is highly encouraged. Ticket prices range from $30 for General Admission, 21+, minors and under 21, are welcome as well for a $20 ticket.

The 2021-2022 season of performing arts events for ThinkTank Theatre is made possible through the generous support of the The Gobioff Foundation, The Arts Council of Hillsborough County and the Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners, The Florida Division of Cultural Affairs, The University of Tampa Physician Assistant Program, Palma Ceia Fit Body, Dark Door Spirits, Stageworks Theatre, the ThinkTank BOD, and ThinkTank's many generous donors and supporters.