The show takes place on October 2.

Young Actors Theatre presents Singin' In the Rain on October 2.

It's 1927, and silent stars Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item but, behind the scenes, things aren't always as they appear on the big screen! Lina's squeaky voice might be the end of her career in "talking pictures" without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her. The "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" is faithfully and lovingly adapted for the stage. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number, complete with an onstage rainstorm! Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards make Singin' in the Rain the perfect entertainment for any fan of the golden age of movie musicals.

Tickets are $14 for children (12 and under); $16 for students; $18 for seniors and $20 for adults.

Young Actors Theatre, one of the oldest independent youth theatre programs in the country, is celebrating its 44th consecutive year of training and production. It is the mission of Young Actors Theatre to expose, educate and enlighten the diverse community of greater Tallahassee and the region of North Florida through live theatre.

Purchase tickets at https://www.youngactorstheatre.com/.

