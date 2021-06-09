Young Actors Theatre Announces 2021/22 Season

Young Actors Theatre has announced their 2021-2022 season! The theatre will present Crossing Jordan, The Wizard of Oz, The Zoli Awards, Little Women, Frozen Jr., and The Addams Family.

Founded in 1975, Young Actors Theatre is a??Tallahassee's premiere performing arts school and youth theatre. Support our mission to deliver high-quality theatre education to children of the Big Bend Community.

Check out the full season lineup below!

Crossing Jordan

August 20-29, 2021

Crossing Jordan is a production based on the award-winning book by local author Adrian Fogelin. Set in Tallahassee, the story tackles racism and is a poignant reminder that fences too often separate us.

The Wizard of OZ

November 12-21, 2021

Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. The timeless story, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz, continues to thrill audiences worldwide.

The Zoli Awards

December 17-19, 2021

The Zoli Awards is an annual awards show honoring the outstanding theatrical, acting and educational achievements of Our students and pertormers. A Very Tally Holiday is a joyous theatrical extravaganza in celebration of "the most wonderful time of the year."

Little Women

February 26 - March 6, 2022

This full-length version of Little Women is loved by audiences everywhere. The play begins that memorable Christmas when Marmee leaves to visit her sick husband and Jo sells her beautiful hair to help finance the trip. It ends just a year later when the happy family is again preparing to celebrate not only Christmas but also the return of Mr. March. In between these two events, we again live, laugh, love and cry with Meg, Jo, Amy and Beth as they go through the many trials and tribulations that have made this story a classic.

Disney's Frozen Jr.

April 8-17, 2022

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.

The Addams Family

July 22-31, 2022

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it's every father's nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family-a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before-keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.