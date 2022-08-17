Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VICTOR VICTORIA Comes To Lips Fort Lauderdale In October

The performance is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 6.

Aug. 17, 2022  

Lips, the ultimate in drag dining, will celebrate the return of its annual "Victor Victoria" event benefiting Neighbors 4 Neighbors. This cherished event will feature the role reversal and stage debut of Ashley O., Erick Eldridge, Jackie Nepola and Justin Nepola, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 6.

Ashley O., Erick Eldridge, Jackie Nepola and Justin Nepola will take on new personas as the ladies of Lips recreate them into pop stars for this one-of-a-kind charitable event. The Lips show-stopping night of entertainment will include a special performance by each of the business and community leaders.

"We are so excited to present this popular event which helps us raise funds to connect those in need with those who can help," said Katy Nadeau-Meagher, executive director of Neighbors 4 Neighbors. "We applaud our special guest performers for their spirit of giving and Lips for their continued support of our mission."

Guests will enjoy a night of fun with a delectable three-course dinner, one cocktail and a special show that is sure to get everyone out of their seats. The $100 donation per person includes tax and gratuity.

Friends, family and supporters can purchase seats and cast a vote for their favorite guest performers at www.neighbors4neighbors.org. These donations and ticket sales directly benefit Neighbors 4 Neighbors, which was created in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew by WFOR Television (then WCIX). Using a combination of resource development, collaboration with service providers and the power of media, they empower our neighbors to use the talents, time and money they have to help others. In the process, they find, as do others, that "Helping Feels Good."

"Lips is honored to support the mission of Neighbors 4 Neighbors which does great work in our community," said Yvonne Lamé, Lips founder and co-owner. "Soon to be celebrating our 15th anniversary, we are grateful to be able to support a variety of worthy causes thanks to so many loyal Lips fans."

To purchase tickets or cast a vote for your favorite diva as a donation for Neighbors 4 Neighbors, please visit www.neighbors4neighbors.org. For more information, please call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404.


