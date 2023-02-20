Tulsa Symphony Orchestra presents ALLURING: AN EVENING OF OPERA in March.
The concert will feature Daniel Hege, guest conductor, as well as Sarah Coburn and Stephen Powell performing works, arias, and duets from Mozart's Don Giovanni, Rossini's Barber of Seville, Donzetti's Lucia di Lammermoor, and Verdi's Rigoletto.
The performance is on Saturday, March 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM at Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
The Play That Goes Wrong comes to Theatre Tallahassee this summer. Performances run June 8 - 25, 2023. The play is written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields.
tick, tick ... BOOM! comes to Theatre Tallahassee next year. Performances run April 21 - May 7, 2023. Auditions are set for Sunday, February 26 and Monday, February 27, from 7-10pm.
Young Actors Theatre will present SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET as its 2023 Summer Mainstage production, with live performances running July 21-30, 2023.
Young Actors Theatre will present Mary Poppins Jr. as its 2023 Summer Jr. production. This production is open to all students in rising 6th-8th grade.
