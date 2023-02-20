Tulsa Symphony Orchestra presents ALLURING: AN EVENING OF OPERA in March.

The concert will feature Daniel Hege, guest conductor, as well as Sarah Coburn and Stephen Powell performing works, arias, and duets from Mozart's Don Giovanni, Rossini's Barber of Seville, Donzetti's Lucia di Lammermoor, and Verdi's Rigoletto.

The performance is on Saturday, March 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM at Tulsa Performing Arts Center.