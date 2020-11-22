Theatre TCC Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Radio Play
Livesteamed performances take place November 20 & 21 at 8 p.m. & December 4 & 5 at 8 p.m.
Theatre TCC is currently presenting It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play!
This inventive twist on Frank Capra's classic film brings the ever-timely story of disaster, redemption and holiday magic to life on stage before your eyes and ears
"It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" livesteamed performances take place November 20 & 21 at 8 p.m. & December 4 & 5 at 8 p.m. On Demand video will be available November 22 - December 3.
Kick off your holiday season with It's a Wonderful Life, the American classic tale about an angel-in-training who gives a despondent man a look at what the world would be like if he had never been born. This version of the beloved story comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. You won't want to miss this heartwarming message about friendship and community!
