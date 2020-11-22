Theatre TCC Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Radio Play

Theatre TCC is currently presenting It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play!

This inventive twist on Frank Capra's classic film brings the ever-timely story of disaster, redemption and holiday magic to life on stage before your eyes and ears

"It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" livesteamed performances take place November 20 & 21 at 8 p.m. & December 4 & 5 at 8 p.m. On Demand video will be available November 22 - December 3.

Kick off your holiday season with It's a Wonderful Life, the American classic tale about an angel-in-training who gives a despondent man a look at what the world would be like if he had never been born. This version of the beloved story comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. You won't want to miss this heartwarming message about friendship and community!

Get tickets here!

Shows View More Tallahassee Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You