The School of Theatre at Florida State University Presents MARIE ANTOINETTE

The School of Theatre at Florida State University presents a virtual reading of Marie Antoinette. Performances take place Friday, October 9, 2020 at 8:00 PM, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 8:00 PM, and Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

Marie Antoinette once delighted her subjects with three-foot-tall wigs and an extravagant wardrobe. Now, as France teeters on the brink of revolution, she is shocked to find them conspiring against her. As she ponders what went wrong, Marie is forced to confront what lies behind the façade. Eighteenth century extravagance meets contemporary culture in this hilarious reimagining that might cost someone their head.

Tickets are free. To register for this event, click here.

