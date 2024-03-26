The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle and Stephen Marley Come to Immokalee in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Reggae Icons The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle and Stephen Marley will be performing live in concert on Saturday, May 4th at the Seminole Center Outdoors in Immokalee, Florida.

The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle, the Grammy Award winning reggae band is world renowned for the Bad Boys movie theme song Bad Boys and Sweat. South Florida residents and brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle. The band is celebrating 55 years of playing reggae music together and is a token of love and longevity within the industry.

Stephen Marley began his lifelong musical journey at the age of six, and shared some historic stages with his legendary father, Bob, and toured the world with his brother Ziggy and sisters Cedella and Sharon, The Melody Makers. Over the past 45 years, Stephen has won eight Grammy Awards – three with The Melody Makers, three times as a solo artist, and twice as a producer of his younger brother, Damian Marley. Every one of his solo projects to date has topped the Billboard Reggae charts.

$1 of every ticket will benefit the mission of Ghetto Youths Foundation (GYF) to provide aid and assistance, support and critical resources to people in need across the globe.

“We are thankful to our fans for their continued support. We look forward to performing in Immokalee with Stephen Marley and spreading the love and positive message of reggae music,” said Ian Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle.

Gates open at 7pm, the show starts at 8pm. The event is outdoors. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.seminoleimmokaleecasino.com/event-calendar/stephen-marley.