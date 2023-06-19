The Play That Goes Wrong is now playing at Theatre Tallahassee. Performances run through June 25, 2023. The play is written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields.

Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!

Production Staff

Director: Jimmy Kontos

Assistant Director: Lauren Herod

Stage Manager: Pascualita Kiele

Set Design: Theresa Davis & Mike Mock

Lighting Design: Patrick Campbell

Sound Design: Martin Peacock

Costume Design: Makenzie Vaughan

Fight Choreographer: M. Derek Nieves

Cast

Annie – Jania Kadar

Sandra – Anne McPherson

Robert – James McKay

Dennis – Michael Tamayo

Jonathan – Max Allen

Chris – Martin Peacock

Max – Ryan Moore

Trevor – Ken Catullo

