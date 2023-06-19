THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is Now Playing at Theatre Tallahassee

Performances run through June 25, 2023.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is Now Playing at Theatre Tallahassee

The Play That Goes Wrong is now playing at Theatre Tallahassee. Performances run through June 25, 2023. The play is written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields.

Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!

Production Staff

Director: Jimmy Kontos
Assistant Director: Lauren Herod
Stage Manager: Pascualita Kiele
Set Design: Theresa Davis & Mike Mock
Lighting Design: Patrick Campbell
Sound Design: Martin Peacock
Costume Design: Makenzie Vaughan
Fight Choreographer: M. Derek Nieves

Cast

Annie – Jania Kadar
Sandra – Anne McPherson
Robert – James McKay
Dennis – Michael Tamayo
Jonathan – Max Allen
Chris – Martin Peacock
Max – Ryan Moore
Trevor – Ken Catullo


