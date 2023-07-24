THE OTHER PLACE Comes to Theatre Tallahassee in September

Performances run September 22 – October 8, 2023.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 3 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Launches New Exhibition Series: FUTURE PAST PERFECT Photo 4 NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Launches New Exhibition Series: FUTURE PAST PERFECT

THE OTHER PLACE Comes to Theatre Tallahassee in September

The Other Place comes to Theatre Tallahassee in September. Performances run September 22 – October 8, 2023. The play is written by Sharr White.

Juliana Smithton is a successful neurologist whose life seems to be coming unhinged. Her husband has filed for divorce, her daughter has eloped with a much older man and her own health is in jeopardy. But in this brilliantly crafted work, nothing is as it seems. Piece by piece, a mystery unfolds as fact blurs with fiction, past collides with present, and the elusive truth about Juliana boils to the surface.

Content Warning: Discussions/depictions of dementia, adult language


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Tallahassee? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Tallahassee

1
NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Launches New Exhibition Series: FUTURE PAST PERFECT Photo
NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Launches New Exhibition Series: FUTURE PAST PERFECT

Beginning July 30, NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale will present Future Past Perfect, consisting of a series seven concurrent solo museum shows featuring South Florida artists Nathalie Alfonso, Susan Kim Alvarez, Joel Gaitan, Kandy G Lopez, Alejandro Piñeiro Bello, Lulu Sanchez, and Zoe Schweiger.

2
RENT Comes to Theatre Tallahassee in August Photo
RENT Comes to Theatre Tallahassee in August

Theatre Tallahassee presents its next MainStage Musical, Rent. Performances run August 17 – September 3, 2023.

3
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Comes to Little Radical Theatrics Photo
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Comes to Little Radical Theatrics

Little Radical Theatrics presents Roald Dahls Matilda the Musical!

4
Jo Koy Comes to the Donald L. Tucker Center in November Photo
Jo Koy Comes to the Donald L. Tucker Center in November

Jo Koy comes to Tallahassee in November. The performance is set for November 16, 2023 at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG! Video
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG!
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Video
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
View all Videos

Tallahassee SHOWS

Recommended For You