The Other Place comes to Theatre Tallahassee in September. Performances run September 22 – October 8, 2023. The play is written by Sharr White.

Juliana Smithton is a successful neurologist whose life seems to be coming unhinged. Her husband has filed for divorce, her daughter has eloped with a much older man and her own health is in jeopardy. But in this brilliantly crafted work, nothing is as it seems. Piece by piece, a mystery unfolds as fact blurs with fiction, past collides with present, and the elusive truth about Juliana boils to the surface.

Content Warning: Discussions/depictions of dementia, adult language

