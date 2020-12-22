Southern Shakespeare Company to Present BAR(D) TRIVIA WITH HANK

This ain't your English Professor's trivia night! Join local trivia extraordinaire Hank Saints for virtual Shakespeare-themed trivia on Tuesday, Dec. 29th at 7 PM!

Looking for something to do with the family during those days in-between Christmas and New Years that just seem to drag on and on? Looking for something to do with people who are NOT your family for one night? Summon your best trivia teammates and gather 'round the Zoom!

There will be five trivia rounds including a Picture Round and a Sound Round. The 1st and 2nd placing teams will score a swag bag of Southern Shakespeare merch and a Midtown Pies gift card!

Learn more here.