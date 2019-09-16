MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS to Play at Theatre Tallahassee

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express is headed to Theatre Tallahassee from October 24 to November 10, 2019.

A snowy night turns awry for the Orient Express when a snowdrift stops the full luxurious train in its tracks. When passengers wake up, an American passenger has been stabbed, and a killer is now on the loose. Detective Hercule Poirot must get to work immediately to find the killer before they claim another victim.

Murder on the Orient Express was adapted by Ken Ludwig.

For more information and tickets, visit https://theatretallahassee.org/2019-2020-season/murder-on-the-orient-express/





