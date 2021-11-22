LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL Will Be Performed at Theatre Tallahassee Next Year

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill comes to Theatre Tallahassee next year. Written by Lanie Robertson, performances will run January 14 - 30, 2022.

The time is 1959. The place is a seedy bar in Philadelphia. The audience is about to witness one of Billie Holiday's last performances, given four months before her death. More than a dozen musical numbers are interlaced with salty, often humorous, reminiscences to project a riveting portrait of the lady and her music.

Audience Advisory: This production contains strong adult language, themes, and discussions that are inappropriate for young children.

Learn more at https://theatretallahassee.org/2021-2022-season/lady-day-at-emersons-bar-and-grill-2022/.