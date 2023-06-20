Jo Koy Comes to the Donald L. Tucker Center in November

Jo Koy comes to Tallahassee in November. The performance is set for November 16, 2023 at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

One of the most popular comics on today's circuit, it's rather hard to imagine Koy starting off in a humble Las Vegas coffee shop way back in 1994. Now a regular panelist on Chelsea Lately's late-night show, he has won over audiences with his own eclectic brand of observational comedy, often stemming from family for inspiration and more often than not, his young son! Attributing his talent for comedy to his mother, from an early age she encouraged him to take part in school talent shows and to hold performances for his family and friends! Thirty years on, he is in high demand, and tours regularly across the nation.

Koy is also notable for eliciting a rare standing ovation from the audience on Jay Leno's Tonight Show and has appeared on Adam Corolla's shows performing impersonations including the P.F Chang restaurant greeter, and Angry Black Cabbie. When not on our screens, however, he can be found plying his trade around the country's college circuit, as well as selling out comedy clubs wherever he turns up.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Tallahassee? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.