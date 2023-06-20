Jo Koy Comes to the Donald L. Tucker Center in November

The performance is set for November 16, 2023 at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is Now Playing at Theatre Tallahassee Photo 2 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is Now Playing at Theatre Tallahassee
Jo Koy Comes to the Donald L. Tucker Center in November Photo 3 Jo Koy Comes to the Donald L. Tucker Center in November
Feature: ANTONY & CLEOPATRA at Adderley Amphitheater Photo 4 Feature: ANTONY & CLEOPATRA at Adderley Amphitheater

Jo Koy Comes to the Donald L. Tucker Center in November

Jo Koy comes to Tallahassee in November. The performance is set for November 16, 2023 at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

One of the most popular comics on today's circuit, it's rather hard to imagine Koy starting off in a humble Las Vegas coffee shop way back in 1994. Now a regular panelist on Chelsea Lately's late-night show, he has won over audiences with his own eclectic brand of observational comedy, often stemming from family for inspiration and more often than not, his young son! Attributing his talent for comedy to his mother, from an early age she encouraged him to take part in school talent shows and to hold performances for his family and friends! Thirty years on, he is in high demand, and tours regularly across the nation.

Koy is also notable for eliciting a rare standing ovation from the audience on Jay Leno's Tonight Show and has appeared on Adam Corolla's shows performing impersonations including the P.F Chang restaurant greeter, and Angry Black Cabbie. When not on our screens, however, he can be found plying his trade around the country's college circuit, as well as selling out comedy clubs wherever he turns up. 


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Tallahassee? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Tallahassee

1
Jo Koy Comes to the Donald L. Tucker Center in November Photo
Jo Koy Comes to the Donald L. Tucker Center in November

Jo Koy comes to Tallahassee in November. The performance is set for November 16, 2023 at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

2
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is Now Playing at Theatre Tallahassee Photo
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is Now Playing at Theatre Tallahassee

The Play That Goes Wrong is now playing at Theatre Tallahassee. Performances run through June 25, 2023. The play is written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields.

3
MATILDA JR. Comes to Centers for the Arts of Bonita Springs This Month Photo
MATILDA JR. Comes to Centers for the Arts of Bonita Springs This Month

Centers for the Arts of Bonita Springs presents its next Mainstage production presented at The Center for Performing Arts in Bonita Springs, Matilda JR.

4
Area Stage Company to Present MISCAST CABARET This Month Photo
Area Stage Company to Present MISCAST CABARET This Month

Don't miss the chance to hear some of your favorite Broadway show tunes like you've never heard them before at the Area Stage Company's first-ever Miscast Cabaret! The show will be presented on May 27th at 7:30 by Stage III Conservatory students, who devised this project themselves.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video Photos & Video: Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya Video
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond Video
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond
View all Videos

Tallahassee SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Queer as Faust XVI
Mickee Faust Club (6/22-7/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You