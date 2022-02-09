Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GCSC Theatre Presents ALMOST, MAINE This Weekend

pixeltracker

The show runs Feb 11-13 & 18-20 at the Amelia Center Theatre Lab.

Feb. 9, 2022  
GCSC Theatre Presents ALMOST, MAINE This Weekend

GCSC Theatre presents ALMOST, MAINE, running Feb 11-13 & 18-20 at the Amelia Center Theatre Lab.

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place thats so far north, its almost not in the United States. Its almost in Canada. And its not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesnt exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But The Bruises heal, and the hearts mend almost in this delightful midwinter nights dream.

Cast

Arley Scarborough
Zoe Thomas
Kyla Caldwell
Jason Betz
Noah Lee
Tyler Kent

Guest Director: Nicole Maulden
Stage manager/ AD: Victoria Melerine

Tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5347796


Related Articles View More Tallahassee Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell

More Hot Stories For You

  • Children's Theater Presents BEDTIME STORIES
  • RIVERDANCE Launches 25th Anniversary North American Tour In March 2022
  • Delaware Valley Arts Alliance Brings Movement & Music Collaboration '2x2x4' To Krause Recital Hall
  • Possum Point Players Set 12 ANGRY JURORS Date Changes