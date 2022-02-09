GCSC Theatre Presents ALMOST, MAINE This Weekend
The show runs Feb 11-13 & 18-20 at the Amelia Center Theatre Lab.
Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place thats so far north, its almost not in the United States. Its almost in Canada. And its not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesnt exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But The Bruises heal, and the hearts mend almost in this delightful midwinter nights dream.
Cast
Arley Scarborough
Zoe Thomas
Kyla Caldwell
Jason Betz
Noah Lee
Tyler Kent
Guest Director: Nicole Maulden
Stage manager/ AD: Victoria Melerine