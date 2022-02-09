GCSC Theatre Presents ALMOST, MAINE This Weekend

GCSC Theatre presents ALMOST, MAINE, running Feb 11-13 & 18-20 at the Amelia Center Theatre Lab.

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place thats so far north, its almost not in the United States. Its almost in Canada. And its not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesnt exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But The Bruises heal, and the hearts mend almost in this delightful midwinter nights dream.

Cast

Arley Scarborough

Zoe Thomas

Kyla Caldwell

Jason Betz

Noah Lee

Tyler Kent

Guest Director: Nicole Maulden

Stage manager/ AD: Victoria Melerine

Tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5347796