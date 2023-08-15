Florida Repertory Theatre Kicks Off Season 26 With BEGUILED AGAIN A Musical Celebration Of The Rodgers And Hart Songbook

Florida Repertory Theatre 26th season begins with “Beguiled Again” a salute to the music of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart. The production runs in the ArtStage Studio Theatre September 22 through October 29, 2023. Tickets start at $65 and may be purchased online at www.floridarep.org or by calling the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.



“Beguiled Again” takes audiences on a dazzling journey through the songbook of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart. The production features over fifty of the duo's most beloved hits including “Bewitched,” “The Lady is a Tramp,” “Where or When,” “My Funny Valentine,” and more. The production was conceived by J. Barry Lewis, Lynnette Barkley, and Craig D. Ames. Music is by Richard Rogers, with lyrics by Lorenz Hart and musical arrangements by Craig D. Ames.



“'Beguiled Again' is a glamorous, romantic, and nostalgic salute to one of America's most beloved songwriting duos,” said producing artistic director Greg Longenhagen. “Our production offers audiences a unique musical revue experience beautifully staged in our intimate ArtStage Studio and performed by a multi-talented cast and musicians.”



The ensemble cast features returning artists, Kim Morgan Dean ("Ripcord") and Carolann M. Sanita (“Night and Day”), plus New York-based actors Jonathan Brugioni, Halley Daigle-Saez, Matt Gibson, and Logan Marks all making their Florida Rep debuts. The troupe will be accompanied by Andrew Smithson on piano and Miguel Azcuy on drums.



Director and choreographer Michael Marotta (“An Inspector Calls”) will be joined by an expert creative team including musical director Andrew Smithson (“A Grand Night for Singing”), set designer Aaron Jackson (Florida Rep debut), costume designer Brad Musgrove (“Steel Magnolias”), lighting designer and ensemble member Todd O. Wren ("The Importance of Being Earnest"), sound designer Katie Lowe ("Ring of Fire"), and ensemble stage manager Janine Wochna (“Lobby Hero”).



“Beguiled Again” is sponsored by Sam Galloway Ford-Lincoln.



Single ticket prices for “Beguiled Again” are $65 for regular performances on September 22 – October 29. Curtain times are Tuesday through Saturday at 7 PM, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM, and 8 PM for the opening night performance on Friday, September 22. Florida Rep's parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.



Subscriptions for the 2023-2024 season are on sale now for 6, 7, 8, or nine shows and start as low as $234 for six shows. Discounted previews are selling out fast in the ArtStage Studio, and popular Flex Passes allow patrons to lock into $59 tickets before prices go up with demand. Tickets and information are available through the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.



Founded in 1998, Florida Repertory Theatre is a fully professional, live theatre in the Fort Myers River District. Performances are held in the Historic Arcade Theatre and the ArtStage Studio Theatre on Bay St. between Jackson & Hendry.



Follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube for updates, behind-the-scenes insight, special offers, and more.

