A COUPLA WHITE CHICKS SITTING AROUND TALKING to Play at Theatre Tallahassee

Jun. 7, 2019  

A COUPLA WHITE CHICKS SITTING AROUND TALKING to Play at Theatre TallahasseeA Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking will play at Theatre Tallahassee Sept. 19-29.

This two-character comedy takes place in the suburban Westchester County, New York kitchen of Maude Mix, who is having a tough day: her husband is off on a weekend spree with his secretary and she can't get rid of the pesky neighbor who has just moved up from Texas. Hannah Mae Bindler badgers Maude into friendship and the two eventually join forces against their errant and erring husbands.

The play, written by John Ford Noonan and Loudon Wainright III, premiered in 1980 at Astor Place Theatre starring Susan Sarandon and Eileen Brennan. It ran for over a year, and had around 800 performances by closing.

While this is the second show in Theatre Tallahassee's 2019-20 season, following the mainstage musical, The Drowsy Chaperone, A Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking is the first studio play,.

For more information about A Couple White Chicks Sitting Around Talking and the rest of Theatre Tallahassee's season, tap here.



