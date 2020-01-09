Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Sydney Awards! MURIELS WEDDING & More Take Home Prizes!

BWW Regional Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Sydney Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Best Actor in a Musical
Marcus James Hurley - KINKY BOOTS - Rockdale Musical Society

Best Actor in a Play
Gareth Isaac - PUFFS - Entertainment Quarter

Best Actor in an opera
Shanul Sharma - Ghost Sonata - The Opera Centre

Best Actress in a Musical
Natalie Abbott - MURIELS WEDDING - Sydney Lyric

Best Actress in a Play
Rose Treloar - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre

Best Actress in an Opera
Lise Lindstrom - Salome - Opera Australia - sydney Opera House

Best Cabaret Performance
I SING SONGS - Hayes Theatre Co

Best Cabaret Performer
Alyssa wilkins - SPIEGELESQUE TOO - Glen st

Best Choreographer
Sally Dashwood - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres

Best Costume Design - Musical
Meredith Laverty - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre

Best Costume Design - Play
Susan Carveth - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre

Best Director of an Opera
Greg Eldridge - GHOST SONATA - Opera Centre

Best Director/Musical
Rod Herbert - LES MISERABLES - Manly Musical Society

Best Director/Play
Chris Huntly-Turner / James Haxby - THE SHAKESBEER SESSIONS - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Bar'd Work

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres

Best Lighting Design - Musical
James Wallis - Les Miserables - Manly Musical Society

Best Lighting Design - Play
Mehran Mortezaei - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre

Best Lighting Design of an Opera
Alexander Berlage - LA PASSION DE SIMONE - Carriageworks

Best Music Director - Musical
Peter Hayward - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres

Best Musical
MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside theatre

Best Opera
LA PASSION DE SIMONE - Carriageworks

Best Play
PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Sydney Lyric

Best Scenic Design - Musical
Josh mcintosh - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside theatre

Best Scenic Design - Play
PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Sydney Lyric

Best Sound Design - Musical
David Grigg - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres

Best Sound Design - Play
PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Malcolm Tuck - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Asalemo Tofete - THE SHAKESBEER SESSIONS - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Bar'd Work

Best Supporting Actor in an Opera
Richard Anderson - Ghost Sonata - The Opera Centre

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Stefanie Jones - MURIELS WEDDING - Sydney Lyric

Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Emma O'Sullivan - THE SHAKESBEER SESSIONS - TWELFTH NIGHT - Bar'd Work

Best Supporting Actress in an Opera
Dominica Matthews - GHOST WIFE - Opera Centre

