Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Sydney Awards! MURIELS WEDDING & More Take Home Prizes!
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Sydney Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical
Marcus James Hurley - KINKY BOOTS - Rockdale Musical Society
Best Actor in a Play
Gareth Isaac - PUFFS - Entertainment Quarter
Best Actor in an opera
Shanul Sharma - Ghost Sonata - The Opera Centre
Best Actress in a Musical
Natalie Abbott - MURIELS WEDDING - Sydney Lyric
Best Actress in a Play
Rose Treloar - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre
Best Actress in an Opera
Lise Lindstrom - Salome - Opera Australia - sydney Opera House
Best Cabaret Performance
I SING SONGS - Hayes Theatre Co
Best Cabaret Performer
Alyssa wilkins - SPIEGELESQUE TOO - Glen st
Best Choreographer
Sally Dashwood - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres
Best Costume Design - Musical
Meredith Laverty - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre
Best Costume Design - Play
Susan Carveth - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre
Best Director of an Opera
Greg Eldridge - GHOST SONATA - Opera Centre
Best Director/Musical
Rod Herbert - LES MISERABLES - Manly Musical Society
Best Director/Play
Chris Huntly-Turner / James Haxby - THE SHAKESBEER SESSIONS - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Bar'd Work
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres
Best Lighting Design - Musical
James Wallis - Les Miserables - Manly Musical Society
Best Lighting Design - Play
Mehran Mortezaei - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre
Best Lighting Design of an Opera
Alexander Berlage - LA PASSION DE SIMONE - Carriageworks
Best Music Director - Musical
Peter Hayward - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres
Best Musical
MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside theatre
Best Opera
LA PASSION DE SIMONE - Carriageworks
Best Play
PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Sydney Lyric
Best Scenic Design - Musical
Josh mcintosh - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside theatre
Best Scenic Design - Play
PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Sydney Lyric
Best Sound Design - Musical
David Grigg - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres
Best Sound Design - Play
PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Malcolm Tuck - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Asalemo Tofete - THE SHAKESBEER SESSIONS - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Bar'd Work
Best Supporting Actor in an Opera
Richard Anderson - Ghost Sonata - The Opera Centre
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Stefanie Jones - MURIELS WEDDING - Sydney Lyric
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Emma O'Sullivan - THE SHAKESBEER SESSIONS - TWELFTH NIGHT - Bar'd Work
Best Supporting Actress in an Opera
Dominica Matthews - GHOST WIFE - Opera Centre
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!