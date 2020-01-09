Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Sydney Awards! MURIELS WEDDING & More Take Home Prizes!

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Sydney Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical

Marcus James Hurley - KINKY BOOTS - Rockdale Musical Society

Best Actor in a Play

Gareth Isaac - PUFFS - Entertainment Quarter

Best Actor in an opera

Shanul Sharma - Ghost Sonata - The Opera Centre

Best Actress in a Musical

Natalie Abbott - MURIELS WEDDING - Sydney Lyric

Best Actress in a Play

Rose Treloar - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre

Best Actress in an Opera

Lise Lindstrom - Salome - Opera Australia - sydney Opera House

Best Cabaret Performance

I SING SONGS - Hayes Theatre Co

Best Cabaret Performer

Alyssa wilkins - SPIEGELESQUE TOO - Glen st

Best Choreographer

Sally Dashwood - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres

Best Costume Design - Musical

Meredith Laverty - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre

Best Costume Design - Play

Susan Carveth - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre

Best Director of an Opera

Greg Eldridge - GHOST SONATA - Opera Centre

Best Director/Musical

Rod Herbert - LES MISERABLES - Manly Musical Society

Best Director/Play

Chris Huntly-Turner / James Haxby - THE SHAKESBEER SESSIONS - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Bar'd Work

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical

MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres

Best Lighting Design - Musical

James Wallis - Les Miserables - Manly Musical Society

Best Lighting Design - Play

Mehran Mortezaei - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre

Best Lighting Design of an Opera

Alexander Berlage - LA PASSION DE SIMONE - Carriageworks

Best Music Director - Musical

Peter Hayward - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres

Best Musical

MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside theatre

Best Opera

LA PASSION DE SIMONE - Carriageworks

Best Play

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Sydney Lyric

Best Scenic Design - Musical

Josh mcintosh - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside theatre

Best Scenic Design - Play

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Sydney Lyric

Best Sound Design - Musical

David Grigg - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres

Best Sound Design - Play

PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Malcolm Tuck - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Asalemo Tofete - THE SHAKESBEER SESSIONS - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Bar'd Work

Best Supporting Actor in an Opera

Richard Anderson - Ghost Sonata - The Opera Centre

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Stefanie Jones - MURIELS WEDDING - Sydney Lyric

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Emma O'Sullivan - THE SHAKESBEER SESSIONS - TWELFTH NIGHT - Bar'd Work

Best Supporting Actress in an Opera

Dominica Matthews - GHOST WIFE - Opera Centre

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You