Willoughby Symphony Orchestra Announces 2023 Season
Learn more about the lineup here!
At a launch held at The Concourse, Chatswood Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra, Dr. Nicholas Milton AM and Willoughby Mayor, Tanya Taylor proudly announced the 2023 season of the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra.
Dr Milton said "It is a pleasure and an honour to welcome you to the 2023 season of thrilling and inspirational music-making with the sensational Willoughby Symphony Orchestra. Even in my third decade as Artistic Director and Chief Conductor with this extraordinary group of musicians, the profound pleasure to conduct the family of musicians that is the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra is as fresh and exciting today as it was the first time I ever conducted them some thirty-five years ago!"
He went on to say "I could not be more thrilled to be making music with my beautiful wife, Rosa Donata Milton, Concertmaster of the Philharmonic Orchestra of Jena, Germany. She will appear on stage with me to perform Korngold's exquisite violin concerto, a work she has performed throughout Germany. This concert will obviously be a personal and emotional season highlight for me."
Willoughby Symphony has enjoyed a sensational 2022 season at the Concourse, with many sold out performances, world premieres, and exciting and innovative collaborations with Legs on the Wall, Whitney Orchestrated, Disney Fantasia and Symphony in the Park.
2023 promises to be another blockbuster year as we continue to see audience numbers increase evermore as the orchestra embarks on exciting new musical adventures. Over its long and storied history, the orchestra has securely cemented its reputation as Australia's finest and most innovative and virtuosic community orchestra.
When announcing the 2023 season alongside Dr Nicholas Milton, Willoughby Mayor, Tanya Taylor said "Willoughby Symphony Orchestra.2023 represents a significant year for the Orchestra, marking 50 years since the commencement of the subscription program. I thank the Orchestra's devoted subscribers for reaching this important milestone. The Orchestra brings great richness and inspiration to our community, and as such we all look forward to enjoying its talented programs for another 50 years."
December 15, 2022
