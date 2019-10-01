WHITE PEARL Comes to Riverside Theatres

White Pearl by Anchuli Felicia King marks the playwright's debut with The National Theatre of Parramatta and Sydney Theatre Company and the first co-production between these two companies. Opening at the Lennox Theatre, Riverside Parramatta this October. It is a ruthlessly entertaining look at what happens when a video goes viral for all the wrong reasons.

In Singapore, it's just another day at the office of Clearday cosmetics. That is, until they discover that their new TV commercial has been leaked online. The video goes viral for all the wrong reasons. Someone is definitely going to get fired.

King's new play is a hilarious portrait of toxic corporate culture, casual racism and the complexity of pan-Asian relations. As the team at Clearday scrambles to contain the fallout, the open-plan, glass-door office proves to be a nest of secrets, lies and resentments.

"My play explores a grocery list of themes - the beauty industry, the multiplicity of "Asian" identities, intra-cultural racism, global discourse and the internet, and shame as a cultural commodity," King explains. "At its core, White pearl is really about communication: the ways we use language to gain or cede power."

"I think audiences can expect to hear a play that sounds different to anything they've heard before. And I think they can expect to be startled. And to learn something new. And to laugh - a lot."

King is passionate about seeing more diverse stories on theatre stages.

"People often talk about increased diversity on stage in terms of its social function - and of course, as a necessarily local art form theatre should reflect the diverse community it serves," she says. "Yet something that often gets lost in the conversation is that diversity actually makes art better! Plurality drives invention. So cultural plurality leads to formal innovation, exploration of broader issues, and exciting new voices. It's a win-win!"

