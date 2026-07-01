WE ARE THE TIGERS Cast Announced for Hayes Theatre Co Production

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Cheers Productions is thrilled to announce the powerhouse cast that will bring the cult-hit musical We Are The Tigers to life, unleashing an exhilarating blend of pop anthems, fierce choreography and deadly secrets to Hayes Theatre from 9 October 2026. Tickets are on sale now from hayestheatre.com.au.

Set at the annual sleepover of the Giles Corey High School cheerleading squad, We Are The Tigers follows the team as their biggest problems in life pivot from a viral fail to a dead teammate. As rivalries intensify and loyalties are tested, the remaining cheerleaders must uncover the truth before they become the next victim.

Leading the squad is Brianna Bishop (Grease, Hairspray) as determined team captain Riley, alongside Olivia Vásquez (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, In the Heights) as the effortlessly popular Cairo. Newcomer AJ Betts and Chelsea Dawson (SIX, Zombie! The Musical) play Kate and Chess, lifelong friends navigating the growing pains of ambition and change. Anabel Jamieson (Tivoli Lovely) stars as the devoted Annleigh, determined to keep both her faith and her cheer squad intact, while Artemis Alfonzetti (Pretty Woman, Titanique) brings attitude and edge to her rebellious stepsister Farrah.

Rounding out the squad are Jenny Guigayoma (The Addams Family) as eager freshman Mattie, and newcomers Caitlin McCallig and Millie Seeto who play loyal team mascot, Reese, and Eva, a scholarship star simply trying to make it to graduation. Recent WAAPA graduate Pippin Carroll plays Clarke, the patient and devoted boyfriend caught in the chaos. Supporting the company are Carla Venezia (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) as Swing and Dance Captain and Jake Tyler (Cats, The Deb) as Cover.

Making her directorial debut, Chiara Assetta has assembled an exceptional company of some of Australia's most exciting emerging performers alongside established musical theatre favourites. She is joined by Kim Gilbert (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Music Director and Zoe Ioannou (The Dismissal) as Assistant Director and Choreographer, leading a dynamic female-driven creative team behind this thrilling new production.

"This cast has extraordinary chemistry, incredible vocal power and the athleticism needed to tackle one of the most demanding contemporary musicals around," said Assetta. "They're fearless performers who capture both the humour and heart of these characters while embracing the show's thrilling twists. Audiences are in for a wild ride."

Featuring an infectious pop-rock score by Preston Max Allen, We Are The Tigers has become an international cult favourite for its sharp wit, unapologetic energy and suspense-filled storytelling. Equal parts cheer competition and whodunnit, it's a musical where every routine raises the stakes and every character has something to hide.

This October, Sydney audiences are invited to join the squad—but keep your eyes open. At Giles Corey High, they have killer school spirit

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