SMASHED: THE BRUNCH PARTY to Return to The Grand Electric

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After winning audiences over with its outrageous blend of circus, drag, burlesque and cabaret, this high-energy brunch spectacular returns to Sydney with a monthly residency at The Grand Electric playing 12noon on selected Saturdays from 1 August bringing together a femme-powered cast of Australia's performers. Performances will run Sat 1 Aug, Sat 5 & 26 Sept, Sat 24 Oct, Sat 21 Nov at 12noon.

Created for the girls, gays and theys, SMASHED transforms an ordinary Saturday afternoon into a glitter-soaked celebration of queer joy, live entertainment, diversity and unapologetic fabulousness.

Curated by award-winning cabaret queen Victoria Falconer, the rotating lineup features an extraordinary roster of talent including Burlesque Hall of Fame winner Bettie Bombshell, RuPaul's Drag Race royalty Kween Kong, Ballroom and MX Burlesque NSW award-winner Karlee Misi, cabaret renegade Brendan de la Hay, musical theatre star Kala Gare and many more. Falconer also takes centre stage as the show's charismatic MC.

SMASHED: The Brunch Party first debuted at Adelaide Fringe 2021 in the Victoria Spiegeltent at the Garden of Unearthly Delights, returning each year to both audience and critical acclaim. Its breakout year came in 2023, when it made its Sydney Festival debut to a sold-out crowd.

Together, Falconer and her troupe of delicious divas deliver everything audiences love about a late-night variety show – jaw-dropping circus acts, seductive burlesque, razor-sharp comedy, outrageous audience participation and all the mimosa-fuelled chaos Sydney can handle – served up in broad daylight.

The show also proudly embraces the shared history of drag and brunch as rebellious, once-illicit art forms. Drawing on traditions of vaudeville, music hall and underground queer performance, SMASHED celebrates the inclusive spaces where outsiders have long found community, creativity and freedom of expression.

“This is a show that is not just accessible for folks who may not be able to go to nightclubs and cabaret bars in the evening but is actively making space for and celebrating the rich diversity and extraordinary talent of the Australian cabaret scene – all while throwing one a helluva brunch party!” Victoria Falconer

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