VIDEO: Dancers Are Returning to Sydney Dance Company Studios

The Sydney Dance Company Studios are ready to return to the dance floor after being forced to close down their studios following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sky News host Jaynie Seal spoke with the Artistic Director at The Sydney Dance Company Studios about the impact of the virus, and how the company encouraged Australians to continue to dance through virtual classes.

Watch the full video here!

Sydney Dance Company began as a group founded in 1969 by dancer Suzanne Musitz. Soon known as The Dance Company (NSW), from 1975-1976 the Company was directed by Dutch choreographer Jaap Flier, before the appointment of Australian choreographer Graeme Murphy in 1976. In 1979 Murphy and his partner Janet Vernon instituted the defining name change to Sydney Dance Company and proceeded to lead it for a remarkable 30 years. Murphy and his collaborators created work that enthralled audiences in Australia and in extensive international touring, including being the first western contemporary dance company to perform in the People's Republic of China.



Sydney Dance Company has been led since 2009 by Spanish-born Artistic Director Rafael Bonachela. Over the past eight years the Company has cemented its reputation as a creative powerhouse, with an acclaimed group of dancers presenting new work by Bonachela and other choreographers, designers, composers and musicians. The Company has expanded its reach into the towns and cities it visits with work for schools and local dancers.



Since 1986 the Company has been a resident of the purpose-built studios at The Wharf in Sydney's Walsh Bay, minutes from the city's famed Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House.

