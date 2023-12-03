Tony Award-Winning Musical PARADE Will Come to Sydney in 2024

A true story about an unsolved murder that divided a nation, Jason Robert Brown's Tony Award-winning musical, Parade is coming to Sydney in May 2024, following the Broadway Revival in 2023, and a sell-out season in Melbourne. Tickets go on sale today, December 4 at 10am at the link below.

With a book by acclaimed playwright Alfred Uhry (Driving Miss Daisy) and a rousing, colourful and haunting score by Jason Robert Brown (Songs for a New World, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County), Parade is a moving examination of one of the darkest episodes of America's history.

Set in the early 20th century Atlanta, Georgia, with its legacy of slavery and the Civil War, the story follows Leo Frank, a Brooklyn-raised Jew, who is put on trial for the murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan. Undercurrents of racism & bigotry, and a mistrial, result in Frank's condemnation by a conservative community still grappling with the aftermath of the 1906 Atlanta race riots.

A sensationalist publisher fans the flames of religious paranoia, juxtaposing common antisemitic tropes with Southern Puritanical rhetoric, to demonize and scapegoat Frank. Falsification of facts and evidence, coupled together with a janitor's false testimony, seal Frank's fate. His only defenders are a governor who risks being politically ostracized if they follow their conscience, and his Southern Jewish wife who finds the strength and love to become his greatest champion

Sydney-based actor Aaron Robuck will reprise the role of Leo Frank. Aaron works as Cantorial Soloist at North Shore Temple Emanuel in Sydney. His performing credits include La Luna, Dear World and Rags.

The role of Lucille Frank will be reprised by Montana Sharp, a singer, songwriter and session musician who has worked with artists such as Katie Noonan, Kate Miller-Heidke and Kate Ceberano. The remaining cast members will be announced at a later date.

Aaron Robuck (Leo Frank) said, “As a Jewish actor, I feel incredibly privileged to be able to be part of the important conversation that this show initiates. I see the ripples of Leo's story, now 110 years after his death, in my own story and in the world around me - and the fact that I will be able to share this with my hometown in 2024 is something I'm incredibly grateful for.”

Director Mark Taylor (Next to Normal, Rent) said, “Bringing this production of Parade to Sydney in 2024 is thrilling for us as a company. Now, more than ever before, it feels vitally important to breathe new life into this story. A story that acts as a cautionary tale about the dangers of prejudice, fear and the misuse of power.”

Daring, innovative and bold, Parade offers both moral lessons and a timely reminder, as Simon Wiesenthal said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” This could not be more relevant in our world today.

PARADE

Licensed exclusively by Music Theatre International (Australasia). All performance materials supplied by Hal Leonard Australia.

Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Script by Alfred Uhry

Co Conceived and Directed on Broadway by Hal Prince

Producer: Benjamin Samuel

Director: Mark Taylor

Choreographer: Freya List

Lighting Designer: Sidney Younger

Set and Costumes: Harry Gill

Venue: Everest Theatre, Seymour Centre, Cnr City Road &, Cleveland St, Chippendale

Season: From 9 May 2024

Times: Mon 7.00pm, Wed-Sat 7.00pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 5pm (No show on Friday 17 May)

Price: From $99 Adult, From $69 Concession, $89 Early Bird, From $79 Preview