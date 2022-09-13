The Song Company Presents SONGS FROM THE HEART Next Month

The Song Company returns to Riverside Theatres with Songs from the Heart, a new creative collaboration with Indigenous composers and singers Elizabeth Sheppard (Yamatji/Gandangarra) and Sonya Hollowell (Dharawal) on 2nd October.

Elizabeth and Sonya, along with Artistic Director, Antony Pitts, and seven of The Song Company's Principal and Ensemble Artists will present an a cappella performance directly inspired by the Uluru Statement from the Heart. Journeying through uncertain times, some things become more certain and necessary than ever. For those living in Australia, engaging directly with the experience of First Nations hosts is the meaningful way forward into the future.

The Song Company has been fortunate to be able to work alongside Indigenous artists and musicians over many years, from William Barton to dance company Karul Projects. Songs from the Heart's text and principles underlying the Uluru Statement are the direct focus and inspiration of Elizabeth and Sonya's musical creativity. Audiences are called to expect the unexpected from unaccompanied singers on stage, confronting the past and the present with newly created music, and be moved by its intense beauty and raw emotion.

The Song Company is Australia's leading vocal ensemble, presenting music from all times and places. Since its beginnings in 1984, it has captivated Australian and international audiences with exquisite performances of vocal work ranging from the 10th century to contemporary compositions.