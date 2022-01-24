The Cooperative Announces 2022 Season
Learn more about the upcoming five productions!
The Cooperative is a young Sydney-based arts company, founded to stage productions of new, rare, and canonic works, which are impactful, relevant, and necessitate social change.
The group has just announced their upcoming season of five productions.
Check out the full season lineup below!
Le nozze di Figaro
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Lorenzo da Ponte
April 28, 29, 30 | May 1
Émilie
Kaija Saariaho
Amin Maalouf
Threading the Light
(World Premiere)
Felicity Wilcox
June 2022
The Turn of the Screw
Benjamin Britten
Myfanwy Piper
September 2022
Pagliacci
Ruggero Leoncavallo
December 2022