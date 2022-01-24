The Cooperative Announces 2022 Season

The Cooperative is a young Sydney-based arts company, founded to stage productions of new, rare, and canonic works, which are impactful, relevant, and necessitate social change.

The group has just announced their upcoming season of five productions.

Check out the full season lineup below!

Le nozze di Figaro

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Lorenzo da Ponte

April 28, 29, 30 | May 1

Émilie

Kaija Saariaho

Amin Maalouf

Threading the Light

(World Premiere)

Felicity Wilcox

June 2022

The Turn of the Screw

Benjamin Britten

Myfanwy Piper

September 2022

Pagliacci

Ruggero Leoncavallo

December 2022