Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Cooperative Announces 2022 Season

pixeltracker

Learn more about the upcoming five productions!

Jan. 24, 2022  

The Cooperative is a young Sydney-based arts company, founded to stage productions of new, rare, and canonic works, which are impactful, relevant, and necessitate social change.

The group has just announced their upcoming season of five productions.

Check out the full season lineup below!

Le nozze di Figaro

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Lorenzo da Ponte

April 28, 29, 30 | May 1

Émilie

Kaija Saariaho
Amin Maalouf

Threading the Light

(World Premiere)

Felicity Wilcox

June 2022

The Turn of the Screw

Benjamin Britten
Myfanwy Piper

September 2022

Pagliacci

Ruggero Leoncavallo

December 2022


Related Articles View More Australia - Sydney Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Jesus Christ Superstar Logo Hat
Jesus Christ Superstar Logo Hat
The Show Must Go On Hoodie
The Show Must Go On Hoodie
Diana Sapphire Pin
Diana Sapphire Pin

More Hot Stories For You

  • Wiener Staatsoper Announces COVID-19 Policies For Those Aged 12-15
  • CATS at Musical Vienna Cancelled Through 9 January
  • Rescheduled Dates Announced For ELISABETH in the EHRENHOF of the SCHLOSS SCHÖNBRUNN
  • MISS SAIGON Comes to the Raimund Theater in January 2022