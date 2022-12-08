Talent Announced For Inaugural Human Kind Summit in March

Human Kind 2023, a three day immersive summit bringing together the world's greatest industry leaders and changemakers, is making its global debut at Sydney's iconic Luna Park, 16-18 March 2023.

With a vision to help reshape our collective future, Human Kind features an unbeatable line-up of events hosted by global heavy-hitters--from world-leading neuroscientists to thought-provoking artists and others who have achieved incredible personal and collective feats.

Local legend Nedd Brockmann, who recently ran a mega marathon from Perth to Sydney covering a colossal 3,800km, will speak of his journey whilst Cheryl Bart AO, the first Australian female and the 31st person worldwide to complete the 'Explorer's Grand Slam', will share stories of making history as the first mother-daughter duo to accomplish all seven summits.

Global health leader and 'Iceman' Wim Hof will take guests on a once-in-a-lifetime breathing and ice experience, and those with a penchant for sport will have the opportunity to meet the crew of Comanche and board the world's fastest monohull ocean racing yacht. 'Solvation', Human Kind's innovative problem solving competition, will see attendees join industry-leading personalities to help solve real-world problems faced by companies, charities, society and the environment.

Taking the elevator pitch to new heights, the 'Ferris Wheel of Steel' and the 'Ferris Wheel of Fortune' will allow participants an opportunity to pitch to a handpicked group of musicians, industry insiders, investors and venture capitalists for the length of a ferris wheel ride. Waiting to offer advice, networking opportunities and financial investment to budding entrepreneurs and unsigned artists include big names like Mark Bouris (Celebrity Apprentice, Yellow Brick Road), DJ and record producer Seth Troxler, one-woman funk machine DJ Holographic, Australian DJ and tour de force in Europe's minimal scene Marlie, homegrown talent Sneaky Sound System, Guy Sebastian (​​the only Australian artist in ARIA chart history to boast six #1 singles) and more.

Brimming with interactive experiences, music and live entertainment, guests will have the chance to network with international and local talent, artists and attendees. 'Unstuck', an interactive theatre experience unseen in Australia, will make viewers a part of the narrative directly with the actors, showcasing the transformational change that occurs when one leaves their comfort zone.

The Human Kind comedy line up includes riotous icon Reggie Watts, an internationally renowned musician, comedian and actor most famously known as the bandleader on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Jim Jefferies who found international fame with sitcom Legit, and The Jim Jefferies Show, Jenny Johnson, former television news producer turned Twitter comedian, and Von Decarlo, New York-bred comedian, producer and writer.

Human Kind is a not-for-profit. Every year Human Kind runs, profits will be distributed to a different organisation or charity that aligns with the Human Kind goals. This year's chosen charity is AIME, a dynamic mentoring program supporting Indigenous students through secondary school and into university, employment or further education.

Founder of Human Kind and CEO of Winning Appliances John Winning Jr says, "I'm so excited to be bringing a plethora of stimulating experiences, incredible artistic talent and some of the greatest minds on the planet together in one place to create a fun and imaginative space where people can dream big, make meaningful connections, and enjoy some world-class arts whilst giving back."

Sign-up now for priority access to limited tickets at humankind.sydney.