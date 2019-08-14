TITUS ANDRONICUS Comes to Sydney Opera House

Bell Shakespeare will present Shakespeare's gruesome revenge tragedy Titus Andronicus at Sydney Opera House from 27th August to 27th September 2019.

Directed by Adena Jacobs (Belvoir's Wizard of Oz and English National Opera's Salome) and featuring Jane Montgomery Griffiths (MTC's Macbeth) as Titus Andronicus, this is the first time the Company has programmed the terrifying tale of two families locked in a violent cycle of chaos and bloody vengeance.

In this uncompromising production, political intrigue and corruption turn to rape, cannibalism, mutilation and murder as people become pawns in a torturous battle of wills.

Jacobs said, "Titus Andronicus is about a society unable to process its trauma. A society so dehumanised that it derives pleasure through bodily punishment and creates a spectacle of its victims and perpetrators."

"Titus Andronicus is a nightmare - a grotesque examination of reciprocal violence and histories doomed to repeat themselves."

This will be Jacob's first time working with Bell Shakespeare, which as Artistic Director Peter Evans said, is an exciting prospect for the Company and audiences alike.

"We are thrilled to welcome Adena to the Company, and I look forward to experiencing her reimagining of Shakespeare's earliest tragedy."

"This is a challenging play, where Shakespeare delves into some of the most unimaginable human behaviours. With Adena at the helm, this will be the boldly experimental and confronting production audiences of today are hungry for."

Cast Catherine Davies, Melita Jurisic, Jane Montgomery Griffiths and Josh Price By William Shakespeare Director Adena Jacobs Designer Eugyeene Teh Lighting & Projection Designer Verity Hampson Composer & Sound Designer Max Lyandvert Voice Coach Jess Chambers Dramaturg Aaron Orzech.

Tickets: From $45 from bellshakespeare.com.au or 1300 305 730

For ages 16+





