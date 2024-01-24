TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Comes to Belvoir in February

Performances run 1 February – 2 March, 2024.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

From 1 February, Belvoir will bring to the stage Tiny Beautiful Things, a life-affirming play based on Cheryl Strayed's bestselling book, adapted by Academy Award-nominee Nia Vardalos, best known for starring in and writing in My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Tiny Beautiful Things explores the complexities of life through the lens of Cheryl Strayed's online advice columnist persona, Sugar.

In the chaos of home, Sugar receives emails from strangers needing help navigating the contradictions of life. Sugar replies with candour, offering her own tough, sweet brand of unadulterated advice which offers healing – and maybe even a few little revolutions. What would you tell someone who is unsure about role-playing as a sexy Santa? Or wants their parents to stop putting each other down? Or the father who feels as dead as his lost son?

Belvoir Artistic Director Eamon Flack says, "Tiny Beautiful Things has been on our to-do list for some time, and when I saw Queensland Theatre’s bright, clever production, I knew it was a beautiful fit for our 2024 season. It makes you laugh, it’s wise, it’s not afraid to be vulnerable, and it has Mandy McElhinney (Cinderella, Forget Me Not) as Sugar. Like our much-enjoyed Every Brilliant Thing in 2019, this one will have you walking out onto Belvoir St freshly persuaded that this world’s got a few things going for it.”

Directed by Artistic Director of Queensland Theatre Lee Lewis, joining Mandy McElhinney, the cast includes Stephen Geronimos (Queensland Theatre’s Boy, Lost), Nic Prior (ABC’s In Our Blood), and Angela Nica Sullen (ABC’s Mother and Son).

Cheryl Strayed, author of the real Dear Sugar advice column and Tiny Beautiful Things nonfiction novel, also wrote and executive produced the 2023 Tiny Beautiful Things miniseries on Disney, starring Kathryn Hahn.

Tiny Beautiful Things promises laughter, wisdom and vulnerability, leaving audiences with a renewed appreciation for the beauty within life's challenges.




Recommended For You