THE WHARF REVUE: PRIDE IN PREJUDICE Opens This Week

The Wharf Revue is back for another year of sensational value, opening on Wednesday 8 November at the York Theatre, Seymour Centre! Satirical content is up by 7% and the average laughter quotient is indexed at 8.3% over the forward estimates, but The Wharf Revue defies the cost-of-living pressure by keeping the ticket price at the same level as last year! Take that, Phillip Lowe!

Yes, that’s right: today’s comedy at yesterday’s prices! NO deposit, NO interest!

With over twenty-three years’ experience in the political satire space, Australia’s most trusted revue-based practitioners continue the tradition with this year’s hilarious offering: Pride in Prejudice.

With no jokes written by ChatGPT and no sketches outsourced to PWC, completely gluten-free, suitable for the lactose intolerant and no animals were harmed during the production process.*

* Disclaimer: Reputations may be questioned, political careers damaged and some sacred cows slaughtered. Due to public demand, full-frontal nudity will not be included. Any similarity to public figures living or dead is entirely intentional.

Said the Revue creators, “Pride in prejudice? In today’s digital Colosseum, it’s a big thumbs-up for bigotry - ironic that while the polar icecaps melt, the world’s becoming more polarised! So with Dutton upping the anti and the government hoarding their frequent flyer points, it’s time for The Wharf Revue to inject a note of insanity into the debate. Why let the alternative facts get in the way of a good laugh?”

The Wharf Revue: Pride In Prejudice

Written by Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott

Directors Jonathan Biggins and Drew Forsythe

Musical Director Andrew Warboys

Performers Jonathan Biggins, Mandy Bishop, Drew Forsythe and David Whitney

Tour Dates

Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, Wollongong: January 30 – February 3

The Pavilion, Sutherland: February 6 - 7

Capitol Theatre, Tamworth: February 9 - 10

Union Theatre, University of Melbourne, Carlton: February 13 – 24

Cessnock Performing Arts Centre, Cessnock: February 27

Riverside Theatres, Parramatta: February 29 – March 2

Queensland Performing Arts Centre, Brisbane: March 5 – 9

The Arts House, Wyong: March 12 – 13

Glen St Theatre, Frenchs Forest: March 14 – 28

Dubbo Regional Theatre: April 3

Civic Theatre Newcastle: April 5-6

Adelaide Festival Centre: April 8 – 13

The Glasshouse, Port Macquarie: April 16 – 17

Orange Civic Theatre: April 19 – 20

The Round, Nunawading: April 23 – 24

The Joan, Penrith: May 2 – 4