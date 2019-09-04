THE WHARF REVUE 2019 Comes to Riverside Theatres

The all-singing, all-dancing, side-splittingly funny solution to all the world's problems, THE WHARF REVUE 2019: UNR-DACT-D, returns to Riverside Theatres for another year of satirical genius from 18th to 21st September.

The West is crumbling, democracy is besieged and the world is run by morons with funny hair. Written and created by Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott, The Wharf Revue will once again dig through the year's political dirt and unearth comedy gold.

From the movers to the shakers, from the winners to the losers, the stage will be filled with uncanny impressions of the year's most memorable characters and the moments they'd prefer to forget.

Presented by Sydney Theatre Company, stalwart performer Drew Forsythe returns to the stage with special triple-threat guests including Simon Burke, Lena Cruz, Helen Dallimore, and Andrew Worboys.

The choreography is tight, the wigs are loose, the punchlines are loaded. Everything is ready for a big night of laughter and mayhem.

Tour dates: Glen St Theatre 5-14 Sept; Riverside Theatres 18-21 Sept; Sydney Theatre Company 27 Sept-26 Oct; Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre 31 Oct-2 Nov; Merrigong Theatre Company 5 Nov-9 Nov; Canberra Theatre Centre 12-23 Nov; Civic Theatre, Orange 26-27 Nov; Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga 1 Dec; Whitehorse Centre, Nunawading 5-7 Dec.

Tickets: Adult $69 Concession $64. Available https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/the-wharf-revue-2019 or from the Box Office (02) 8839 3399.





