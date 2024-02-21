THE SUNSHINE CLUB Comes to Sydney Coliseum in April

Sydney Coliseum Theatre will present the award-winning landmark musical – The Sunshine Club from 11 – 20 April 2024.

Written and directed by proud Noonuccal Nuugi man, Wesley Enoch, featuring music composed by the esteemed John Rodgers - The Sunshine Club is an energetic and thought-provoking piece of musical theatre with a talented cast of 11 First Nations artists, alongside a 5-piece live band.

Set in 1946, the musical tells the story of Frank Doyle, an Aboriginal serviceman who has come home from war to find, that although the wider world may have changed, attitudes back home haven’t. Fuelled by a passion for a better life, Frank opens ‘The Sunshine Club’, a place for all people to come together. Here, they laugh, romance, and most importantly, dance. It is also where Frank dreams of a bright future with the girl-next-door, Rose.

The HIT productions tour will take the critically acclaimed musical to more locations across Australia than ever before, over 20 years after it originally opened.

“I initially wrote this as a way of bringing people together, especially in the reconciliation movement, this notion of black and white dancing together and the stories of our history, especially post World War II…in this post or living with COVID world, it’ll be even more important to see that cultural bonds can be formed by gathering as groups & dealing with social issues together.” Wesley Enoch, AM, writer, and director of The Sunshine Club said.

Production Details

DATES: 11th – 20th April

PERFORMANCE TIMES: Thursday to Saturday at 7:30pm; Saturday 20th and Sunday 14th at 2pm

DURATION: 2 Hrs 30 Mins – including 20 min interval.

LOCATION: Sydney Coliseum Theatre – West HQ, 33 Railway Street, Rooty Hill

BOOKINGS: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293393®id=189&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsydneycoliseum.com.au%2Fwhats-on%2Fthe-sunshine-club%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or (02) 9677 4916

TICKETS: Starting from: $59