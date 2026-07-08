THE NUTCRACKER ON ICE to Return to Sydney's Coliseum Theatre This Christmas

NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. Sign Up

Sydney's festive season is about to get a spectacular new centrepiece, with it announced today that the internationally acclaimed Imperial Ice Stars will return to Sydney's Coliseum Theatre this December for an Australian-exclusive season of The Nutcracker on Ice.

With demand expected to be high following the company's acclaimed season of Swan Lake on Ice, audiences are encouraged to join the official waitlist now to unlock exclusive priority access and save $20 per ticket, while also going into the draw to win four Opening Night tickets.* Join the waitlist at https://coliseumtheatre.com.au/whats-on/the-nutcracker-on-ice/.

Bringing together the beauty of classical ballet, Olympic-level ice skating and breathtaking theatrical spectacle, The Nutcracker on Ice transforms Tchaikovsky's beloved score into a dazzling production unlike any other. Created by world-renowned Artistic Director Tony Mercer, the production combines magnificent choreography, high-speed skating, spectacular acrobatics and lavish costumes in a magical family experience for all ages.

Richard Errington, CEO of West HQ, said welcoming the Imperial Ice Stars back to the Coliseum Theatre was a major highlight for Western Sydney. 'The Coliseum continues to draw audiences from far and wide for exceptional performances, and welcoming the Imperial Ice Stars back is a highlight for Western Sydney. Their production of Swan Lake on Ice earlier last year was a standout success, attracting visitors from across Sydney and beyond who came to experience the scale and artistry of this world-class company.”

'We're thrilled to close out 2026 with a two-week Australian-exclusive season of The Nutcracker on Ice. It's a privilege to bring international performance of this scale to our stage and we look forward to welcoming audiences from near and far for a season that will elevate Western Sydney's reputation for world-class entertainment and deliver an unforgettable finale to the year.'

Tony Mercer, Artistic Director of the Imperial Ice Stars, said 'The Coliseum Theatre gave the Imperial Ice Stars the most incredible start to 2025 when we appeared there with our production of Swan Lake on Ice in January. Two weeks of warm and wonderful standing ovations to our production started the year with a bang.

Now we have the pleasure of bringing our enchanting production of The Nutcracker on Ice to bring the year of 2026 to a close. I promise you an evening of excitement with the beautiful tale of Clara and her adventures with her nutcracker doll and the wondrous journey it will take her on. Edge-of-your-seat excitement along with a story that warms the heart. I am so happy to be returning to one of the world's newest and most unique theatres and do hope you can join me and my Imperial Ice Stars for an evening of theatre magic!”

The story follows young Clara, who receives a mysterious wooden nutcracker that magically comes to life. Guided by the Sugar Plum Fairy, she embarks on an enchanting journey through a winter wonderland and the Kingdom of Sweets, where imagination, adventure and wonder await. Featuring the Imperial Ice Stars' signature ice-skating artistry, dramatic storytelling and breathtaking stage design, The Nutcracker on Ice promises an unforgettable festive theatre experience that will delight audiences from the moment the ice comes alive.

Those wanting the best value are encouraged to WAITLIST NOW, with waitlist members receiving exclusive priority access, $20 off every ticket purchased during the Waitlist period, and the chance to win four tickets to Opening Night.* (Terms and conditions apply.)

Join the waitlist now to be first in line for tickets and exclusive savings before tickets go on general sale at https://coliseumtheatre.com.au/whats-on/the-nutcracker-on-ice/.

PRIORITY PRESALES

From 23rd July, 10am

Kids' Tickets start at $48 plus booking fees (Early Bird Only)

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Thursday 6 August, 10am

Tickets start at $68 plus booking fees.

BOOKINGS

INTERNET: coliseumtheatre.com.au or ticketek.com.au

PHONE: 02 9625 5500 10am to 5pm

IN PERSON AT: WEST HQ Box Office, 33 Railway Street, Rooty Hill, NSW 2766

Need more Australia - Sydney Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...