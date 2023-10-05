THE MEMORY OF WATER Comes to the Ensemble Theatre This Month

Ensemble Theatre will present English playwright Shelagh Stephenson’s Olivier Award winning comedy The Memory of Water, a poignant and painfully funny story about conflicting memories, life, and loss, on from Friday 20th October to Saturday 25th November.

Described as “glorious, hilarious and heart-warming”, this bittersweet comedy takes a new look at the age-old traditions of recollecting family stories.

Mary, Catherine, and Teresa are sisters who share a common past. A world of disputed bicycles, midnight ice-cream sodas, cocktail dresses, and their Mum’s perfumed advice. A seaside childhood punctuated by the odd monosyllable from Dad.

Where does reality end and family mythology begin? Why has sibling war broken out in their mother’s bedroom? Why are past recollections still so with us?

“What I love about The Memory of Water is that it captures our relationship to memory and how that shifts over time according to everyone’s perspective,” said Nicole da Silva, who performs the role of Vi in the production.

“I am so excited to be bringing this beautiful play to the Ensemble stage. We are incredibly lucky to have such a talented group of people bringing this painfully funny, heart-breaking and complex family story to life,” said Director Rachel Chant (Love Letters).

The cast includes Nicole da Silva (TV’s Rush, One Night), Michala Banas (TV’s McLeod’s Daughters), Thomas Campbell (Hayes Theatre Co.’s Metropolis), Jo Downing (Red Line Prod.’s This Much is True), Madeleine Jones (STC’s Muriel’s Wedding) and Johnny Nasser (Stan’s Ten Pound Poms) with sound design by David Bergman (STC’s A Picture of Dorian Gray).

Don’t miss this touching comedy, bound by sisterly love, anger, tears and of course laughter.