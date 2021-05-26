THE MAGIC FLUTE By Mozart Will Be Performed in Chatswood in July

THE MAGIC FLUTE, one of the greatest operas ever written, will be presented by young artists from Pacific Opera with Willoughby Symphony Orchestra on Saturday 3 July at the Concourse, Chatswood.

Mozart's timeless classic leads the search for truth and justice, love and enlightenment. Be enthralled by the adventures of Prince Tamino and the bird-catcher Papageno on their quest to rescue Princess Pamina. Lost in a foreign land, Tamino is pursued by an enormous dragon. To assist their mission, Tamino and Papageno are given musical instruments with magical powers, which they deploy to conquer the trials and tribulations placed in their path towards a deeper understanding of true love and happiness.

Distinguished baritone and Pacific Opera Artistic Director Peter Coleman-Wright AO said "This is the perfect introduction to immerse yourself in the wonders of Opera. A perfect moment in time for all the family with gorgeous music, wonderful singing, and the great sounds of the Symphony orchestra. Come and be enthralled"

Venue: Concert Hall, The Concourse, Chatswood

Date & Time: Saturday 3 July at 2pm & 7pm

Prices: Adults $59; Concession/ Seniors $54; Juniors 16 under $35

Groups (10+) $54; Family (4 tickets) $150

Bookings: https://theconcourse.com.au/wso-magic-flute/ or

8075 8111 or Ticketek 1300 795 012