THE DISMISSAL Will Make its World Premiere in August 2023

Fans of politics, comedy, musicals and razor-sharp satire will revel in the all singing, all dancing, and all mud-slinging retelling of Canberra's most controversial moment, as the brand-new, original Australian musical THE DISMISSAL finally makes its long-awaited world premiere from August 2023 at Sydney's Seymour Centre.

Produced by award-winning music theatre powerhouse Squabbalogic, conceived and directed by Jay James-Moody, with a book by Blake Erickson & Jay James-Moody, and music and lyrics by Laura Murphy, THE DISMISSAL is the must-see new musical of 2023.

In the spirit of Keating!, SIX and The Wharf Revue, THE DISMISSAL is a rollicking musical account of Australia's great constitutional crisis. The creative collaboration of homegrown talent will bring audiences a toe-tapping journey through time, wry commentary on Australian history, and a confronting portrait of our national character.

THE DISMISSAL tells the epic story of Australia's most dramatic political event - the sacking of Prime Minister Gough Whitlam by the Governor-General Sir John Kerr on November 11th, 1975 - as told through the eyes of iconic larrikin Norman Gunston, played to uncanny perfection by the irrepressible Matthew Whittet.

With unimpeachable wit, a cracking original score, and a big heart, this ambitious world premiere doubles as both reckoning for the nation's soul and a sensational night out, stirring audiences across generations and political persuasions.

Director Jay James-Moody said, "With this year being the 50th anniversary of the election of the Whitlam government, I could not be prouder or more thrilled to finally announce the World Premiere of The Dismissal for Sydney in 2023.

"We were more than surprised by the overwhelming reaction to a development preview of the show in 2019 and since then, we have been jumping every hurdle and climbing every mountain to bring audiences the show we promised.

"We're bringing back the full rogues' gallery of 1970's politics in a full-scale, original Australian musical made for everyone - those who remember it well and those who missed it. If you want to know what an Australian version of Hamilton might look and sound like - it's The Dismissal."

THE DISMISSAL will open at the Seymour Centre from August 2023.

Casting, season schedule and on-sale dates to come.

For more details and to sign-up for the news and ticketing wait-list, visit thedismissal.com.

THE DISMISSAL

Book by Jay James-Moody & Blake Erickson

Music & Lyrics by Laura Murphy

Conceived & Directed by Jay James-Moody

Produced by Squabbalogic

THE DISMISSAL was commissioned and developed by Squabbalogic with the support of the Russell Mills Foundation, Seabourn, Broughton & Walford Foundation, and Create NSW. This production is supported by the Australian Government's RISE fund.