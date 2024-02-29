THE 39 STEPS Comes to Wildfire Lounge in March

At the Wildfire Lounge cocktail bar in Glebe, four actors will tackle over a hundred roles in this take on Hitchcock’s classic spy-thriller The 39 Steps.

Four actors play over a hundred characters in this thrilling Hitchcock escapade where no one is who they seem.

Framed for murder, Richard Hannay leaves behind a glamorous (yet entirely dull) life of horse racing and parties, and goes on the run. It’s a journey that takes him from his comfortable London flat across the chilly moors of Scotland, and brings him face to face with a murderous spy ring. As trusted allies become enemies, and nemeses become close friends (or maybe something more?), is anyone really who they seem? And who can Hannay trust?

Suspense that will have you on the edge of your seat…until you’re falling off it with laughter. Blinking Light invites you to descend below the streets of Sydney and immerse yourself in the sinister world of 1935 London.

Dedicated to creating joyful works of theatre that showcase that it is possible to radically limit emissions and still produce a work of great artistic merit, Blinking Light is thrilled to bring this environmentally sustainable and immersive theatre experience to life.

Brought to you by a powerhouse team of emerging creatives, The 39 Steps sees Producer Izabella Louk (Much Ado About Nothing, Blinking Light) and Director Dany Akbar (A Stolen Giraffe, Beacon Road Productions) team up to bring you this hilarious take on a classic thriller, performed by a stellar cast including Ellen Coote (Anna Karenina, ACA), Sophie Douglas (Tough Titties, Queen Hades), David Halgren (Hay Fever, New Theatre) and Izabella Louk (Stillwater, Tectonic Theater Project).