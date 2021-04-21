Sydney's Toy Choir Opens For Girls Aged 10-16

The Toy Choir has opened applications to girls in Sydney aged from nine to 14 who want to learn how to sing, write songs and play the ukulele as part of a cross-age ensemble running classes from 24 April to 19 June, every Saturday 10am-12pm at the National Art School, Darlinghurst.

​Founded and directed by Danielle O'Keefe, Toy Choir is an independent youth ensemble dedicated to excellence in choral ensemble work and the development of young artists in singing, songwriting and performance.

The Toy Choir is going from strength to strength, having played at Sydney Festival, worked with Sydney Chamber Opera, opened Mardi Gras with Paul Capsis, facilitated workshops in regional NSW for budding songwriters of all ages, flash mobbed all over Sydney, and released their own TOY CHOIR EP of original music.

"Bursting with happiness, the Toy Choir brings the sweet perfection of young voices with the joyous sounds of sugar pop harmonies and infectious ukulele strumming. Overflowing with lyrics and images inspired by the Australian landscape, the Toy Choir is uniquely hearing the ideas and impressions of girls and young women in Australia today, and is a fantastic opportunity for girls to learn to write their own music with the use of a ukulele" said Danielle O'Keefe.

For more information, visit: https://www.thehousethatdanbuilt.com/toy-choir