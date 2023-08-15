Sydney's Dark Past Comes Alive In Two Immersive Theatre Shows

Dare a dip into Sydney's dark past when two immersive theatre shows bring to life the true-crime stories of the Razor Gang Wars and Juanita Nielsen: The Final Days.

Staged in the unique setting of a 200-year-old crypt beneath the St James' Church in Sydney, a guide escorts the audience through eerie rooms and passages to witness the events of some of Sydney's most interesting crimes.

The Razor Gang Wars conjures the lives and times of Tilly Devine and Kate Leigh, rival Queens of Sydney's underworld during the 1920s. When the notorious Norman Bruhn makes a bid to conquer the backstreets of Razorhurst, war erupts. Amid the chaos stands Lillian Armfield, Australia's first policewoman.

Razor Gang Wars returns to the crypt by popular demand, following a sold-out season in 2022 and rave reviews.

Juanita Nielsen: The Final Days premiers and delves into the unsolved mystery that has captivated the nation for decades. On 4 July 1975, Sydney heiress, journalist and activist Juanita Nielsen disappeared after visiting the Carousel Club in Kings Cross. Step back in time with this captivating story of corruption and violence, as we question who killed Juanita and why.

These two productions are the fourth instalment in the Deadhouse immersive theatre series, presenting classic Australian tales of true crimes for the past five years.

Writer, Producer and Director, Liviu Monsted, said, "Come along and immerse yourself in mysteries which have haunted Sydney for decades! Meet the characters who were key players during these times and discover what really happened to these remarkable women. Enter the crypt and strap in for a thrilling mix of history, theatre, and true crime as we delve into Sydney's murderous past."

Dates:

- Thurs 31 Aug to Sat 16 Sept - Razor Gang Wars

- Thurs 28 Sept to Sat 14 Oct - Juanita Nielsen: The Final Days

Location: The crypt, St. James' Church, 173 King St, Sydney

Tickets: www.deadhouse.com.au

Duration: One hour performances - 30 people maximum in each session