Sydney Theatre Company Will Return to the Stage in November

Sydney Theatre Company Artistic Director Kip Williams today announced the Company's plans to return to the stage with the final two productions of the 2021 season - Julius Caesar, directed by Williams and Death of a Salesman directed by STC Associate Director Paige Rattray - to open in November and December respectively.

Williams said STC was delighted to be returning to the stage to round out an incredibly tough year.

"After months of theatres being closed, I'm so excited to share these two great productions with you," Williams said. "During the lockdown, my creative team and I have been cooking up a theatrical treat for Julius Caesar, which is our first show to be performed 'in the round' in the newly renovated Wharf 1 Theatre. I also can't wait for our second show in December, our prodigiously talented associate director Paige Rattray's sublime and revelatory take on the much loved classic Death of a Salesman to be staged at the Roslyn Packer Theatre."

As outlined in the NSW Government's 'roadmap to freedom', entertainment venues will be subject to restrictions under the Public Health Order when reopening. For the remainder of the 2021 season, STC productions will perform to 75 per cent capacity, mask-wearing will be compulsory and all patrons, staff, cast and crew will be required to be fully vaccinated as a condition of entry to the premises. These measures will be maintained for the duration of both seasons (November 15 - December 24).

Williams says that safety is of paramount importance, "this is about ensuring there is clarity and confidence for all of our audience, staff and artists across the entirety of these two shows".

For his production of Shakespeare's ferocious study of power and corruption, Williams has gathered a "remarkable trio" - Geraldine Hakewill (The Real Thing), Ewen Leslie (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead) and Zahra Newman (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) - who will perform all the roles in the production.

Running from November 15 - December 24 in the Wharf 1 Theatre, Julius Caesar will be performed 'in the round' - the first production to be presented in this seating configuration since the theatre was upgraded to become a fully flexible space as part of the renovations of the Wharf completed earlier this year.

Arthur Miller's timeless masterpiece Death of a Salesman, which was initially due to run from late October, has been rescheduled and will perform from 3 December at the Roslyn Packer Theatre. STC Associate Director, Paige Rattray directs a stellar cast with Jacek Koman as Willy Loman, alongside Callan Colley, Thuso Lekwape, Josh McConville, Philip Quast, Bruce Spence, Helen Thomson, Contessa Treffone, Kimie Tsukakoshi, Brigid Zengeni and Alan Zhu.

"I cannot express how exciting it is to be returning to the stage, and doing so with a reframing of one of the 20th century's most iconic and extraordinary plays," Rattray said.

"We have assembled an incredible team of actors and creatives to fulfill our vision for Death of a Salesman. We aim that this production - like a great myth or Greek tragedy - presents as a warning but also a reminder to never forget what has come in the past and to not repeat our mistakes in the future."

Wayne Blair was initially cast to play Willy Loman in this production but the change to the performance schedule meant that he is no longer available and he will be replaced by Jacek Koman in the role.

The closure of the theatres has had a devastating impact on the Company's revenue. In the five months from the introduction of restrictions for Greater Sydney in June until reopening in November, 335 STC performances will have been cancelled nationally across nine productions, resulting in a box office revenue loss of $10.5m to date.

For more information about the season, visit the STC website.