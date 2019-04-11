Sydney Philharmonia Choirs Presents Music From The Movies

Take a seat and be transported from the battlefields of the Roman empire, to the eighteenth-century concert halls of Vienna and the decadence of Paris' champagne-fuelled cabaret.

Experience Music from the Movies as never before, as the 400+ members of Sydney Philharmonia's Festival Chorus give voice to a rich program of choral movements from the music scores of such cinematic treasures as Gladiator, Amadeus, Moulin Rouge, The Mission, Star Wars, Babe and Frozen.

This unmissable one-off evening concert presented by renowned presenter and film-commentator, Fenella Kernebone and conducted by Elizabeth Scott, sees the choirs combine with the full Sydney Philharmonia Orchestra.

Behind nearly every great movie scene is an equally memorable musical moment. From the crystal purity of the opening to Frozen to the primal sounds of Hans Zimmer's score for Gladiator, the human voice has lit our way through a myriad of on-screen experiences and emotions, as showcased in this blockbuster program of movie soundtrack highlights.

Representing John Williams' classic scores, there's 'Dry Your Tears, Afrika' (Amistad), 'Hymn to the Fallen' (Saving Private Ryan) and the terrifying 'Duel of the Fates' (Star Wars). We've got Australian film-making covered with the ingenious, eclectic score from Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet, and the aural vista of Nigel Westlake's Solarmax and Babe soundtracks. And of course, the concert wouldn't be complete without some of the great classical choral works that have been 'borrowed' for the movies: Handel's Zadok the Priest (The Madness of King George), Beethoven's 'Ode to Joy' (A Clockwork Orange) and essentially, Mozart's Requiem (Amadeus).

Book now for what promises to be one of Sydney's most spectacular concerts this year, 8pm Saturday, May 11, Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, sydneyphilharmonia.com.au/.





