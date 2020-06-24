Sydney Opera House Will Stream Empire of the Sun Concert

Sydney Opera House will stream Empire of the Sun - Live at Sydney Opera House as part of its digital season, on Saturday, 27 June at 8pm AEST. The concert was recorded in the Concert Hall in 2013.

Visionary music pioneers Empire of the Sun created a vision that almost came from an alternative reality at Vivid LIVE 2013. In this special career spanning performance with stunning visuals the 8-time ARIA award winners perform their hits including 'Walking on a Dream', 'We Are the People', 'Alive' and many more. Get ready to be transported into a new adventure within a singular, psychedelic universe.

Learn more at https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/digital/season/music/empire-of-the-sun.html.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You