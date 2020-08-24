Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Sydney Opera House Will Present Bell Shakespeare: John Bell, One Man In His Time

Article Pixel

The event was recorded live in the Joan Sutherland Theatre.

Aug. 24, 2020  
Sydney Opera House Will Present Bell Shakespeare: John Bell, One Man In His Time

Sydney Opera House will present Bell Shakespeare: John Bell, One Man In His Time. The event was recorded live in the Joan Sutherland Theatre.

The concert will broadcast on Friday 28th August, 8pm AEST and will be On Demand from 28th August.

This is a special performance from John Bell AO, who founded Bell Shakespeare based on his belief that all Australians should have access to the works of Shakespeare in performance.

In an excerpt from One Man In His Time, John shares his reflections on the timeless and poetic language of Shakespeare's plays and his lifetime spent performing and directing them.

This is a fascinating look into the enduring power of language and theatre.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Watch Rachel Bay Jones In Concert Tonight With Seth Rudetsky
  • From Acclaimed Author Nick Flynn Comes A Searing New Memoir - Streaming Virtually!
  • VIDEOS: Watch More Highlights of Our Next on Stage: Dance Edition Contestants - Enter Now to Win!
  • 10 Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!