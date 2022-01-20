Sydney Fringe Sideshow Kicks Off Next Month

From Friday 25 February to Sunday 6 March, Sydney Fringe Sideshow, will bring Sydneysiders a summer to remember with 100+ FREE and ticketed events with unique things to see in The Rocks.

A new event, produced by Sydney Fringe, in collaboration with Placemaking NSW and the New South Wales Government CBD Revitalisation Program, Sydney Fringe Sideshow will have Sydney's historic precinct, The Rocks pumping with a 9-night extravaganza of darkly cool comedy, theatre, music, dance, immersive performance, projection and installation works.

Australia's most exciting talents will bring the party with live entertainment across three main Sideshow venues on George Street: The Terraces, The Old Observer, The Old Coroner's Court plus a secret location The Gallery.

Sideshow goers can walk from one venue to the other to discover curious and exciting acts, performances, and projections, traversing secret laneways, and iconic historic venues, with fun to be found around every corner.

From must-see theatre to laugh out loud stand up, Sydney Fringe Sideshow is a pure joyful celebration of Australia's rich live performance culture. Taking place in conjunction with Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett, at First Fleet Park, The Rocks, there's nowhere more happening this February & March 2022.

Ticketed performances at Sydney Fringe Sideshow are small and intimate, with a limited number available so book quickly to reserve your seats today!

Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade and Minister for Tourism and Sport, Stuart Ayres said it was exciting to see major events returning to Sydney's streets and venues, helping to support tourism and vital jobs within the arts sector.

"Intimate events like the Sydney Fringe Sideshow are a great way to showcase an amazing array of live entertainment talent and as we continue to work our way through this stage of the pandemic it's fantastic to see the arts sector continue to adapt to help us have fun and celebrate in the safest way possible," Mr Ayres said.

"We know it's been a difficult summer for our arts and entertainment industry and that's on top of a challenging two years, but we want to continue to provide opportunities for people to enjoy live entertainment and celebrate what our great capital city has to offer."

Kerri Glasscock, Chief Executive Officer of Sydney Fringe said, "Sydney Fringe is delighted to partner with the NSW Government to support literally hundreds of artists in this exciting activation. The last couple of years have been tremendously difficult for large scale public events and festivals, and Sideshow has been created in response to the continuing difficulties."

"Sydney audiences will be able to see some of Australia's most exciting artists in safe, intimate indoor spaces and outdoor performances. What an opportunity to experience the hidden buildings and heritage sites of The Rocks precinct in a whole new way. From performances in the Old Coroners Court to Terrace House takeovers this is a once in a lifetime activation and we are thrilled to share it with Sydneysiders," she said.

Buy Tickets: sydneyfringe.com/sideshow-feb-2022/