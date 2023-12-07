Sydney Comedy Festival Announces Next Round Of Comedians For 2024 

The Sydney Comedy Festival has announced the next round of hilarious comedians taking part in the 2024 Festival on from 22nd April to 19th May next year.

Adding to the uproarious roster of international talent returning to Sydney's stages is fast-thinking Irish comic Ed Byrne, British comedy powerhouse Helen Bauer, UK Taskmaster's Fern Brady (SCT), rising star Connor Burns (SCT), fiercely funny Olga Koch (RUS/UK) and the razor-sharp Micky Bartlett (IRE).

2024 will also see the return of self-professed f-boy Tommy Little, 2023 Taskmaster Australia winner Danielle Walker, Thank God You're Here favourite Emma Holland, Felicity Ward who in 2024 will star in the upcoming Australian reboot of The Office, and the quick-witted and much loved host of Question Everything, Wil Anderson. Plus, the outrageous Effie brought to life by Mary Coustas.

Joining 2023 Sydney Comedy Festival Best of the Fest Award winner Guy Montgomery is the sensational He Huang, crowned 2023 Sydney Comedy Festival Best Newcomer and musical sketch comedic geniuses Hot Department who took home the 2023 Sydney Comedy Festival Directors Choice Award.

“With everything from comedy legends to rising stars, next year's line-up is shaping up to be one of our best yet. Sydney, get ready for 4 weeks of non-stop laughter!” said Sydney Comedy Festival Director Jorge Menidis.

Tickets are on sale now with more acts to be announced soon.

SYDNEY COMEDY FESTIVAL 2024 ACTS

Alex Hines Factory Floor Wednesday 1st May Friday 3rd May Alexandra Hudson Factory Floor Wednesday 15th May - Friday 17th May Andrew Hamilton Terminal Wednesday 1st May - Sunday 5th May Anthony Locascio Manning Bar Wednesday 8th May - Friday 10th May Ben Hunter Matchbox Wednesday 1st May Friday 3rd May Ben Kochan Terminal Wednesday 15th May Friday 17th May Best of the Fest Factory Floor Thursday 25th April - Sunday 19th May Bron Lewis Enmore Wildflower Wine Bar Thursday 2nd May - Sunday 5th May Bronwyn Kuss Enmore Wildflower Wine Bar Saturday 11th May - Sunday 12th May Cameron James Fusebox Wednesday 8th May - Saturday 11th May





Chris Parker Comedy Store Thursday 16th May - Friday 17th May

Connor Burns Manning Room One Wednesday 8th May – Sunday 12th May Damien Power Comedy Store Wednesday 24th April Dan Rath Fusebox Thursday 16th May Saturday 18th May - Sunday 19th May Daniel Connell Factory Floor Thursday 16th May Saturday 18th May - Sunday 19th May Danielle Walker Comedy Store Thursday 2nd May Dave Thornton Comedy Store Friday 10th May - Saturday 11th May Dave Woodhead Enmore Loft Thursday 9th May - Sunday 12th May Diana Nguyen Enmore Wildflower Wine Bar Thursday 9th May - Sunday 12th May Dilruk Jayasinha The Lounge @ Concourse Comedy Store Friday 10th May Saturday 11th May Ed Byrne Factory Theatre The Lounge @ Concourse Saturday 4th May - Sunday 5th May Friday 26th April Effie Concourse Concert Hall Factory Theatre Saturday 18th May Friday 17th May Emma Holland Factory Floor Wednesday 1st May Friday 3rd May Felicity Ward Comedy Store Factory Theatre Friday 3rd May Saturday 4th May Fern Brady Factory Theatre Wednesday 24th April Frankie McNair Factory Floor Thursday 9th May - Sunday 12th May Frocking Hilarious Factory Theatre Wednesday 8th May Future Science Talks Fusebox Manning Bar Saturday 11th May - Sunday 12th May Saturday 18th May Greg Larsen Enmore Wildflower Wine Bar Thursday 9th May - Sunday 12th May Guy Montgomery Enmore Theatre Friday 3rd May Guy Williams Comedy Store Friday 26th April He Huang The Lounge @ Concourse Enmore Wildflower Wine Bar Saturday 4th May - Sunday 5th May Thursday 2nd May - Friday 3rd May Heath Franklin’s Chopper Factory Theatre Thursday 9th May - Friday 10th May Helen Bauer Terminal Wednesday 24th April - Sunday 28th April Henry Yan Matchbox Wednesday 1st May Friday 3rd May Hot Department Factory Theatre Friday 17th May Improv Comedy Cagefight Factory Theatre Wednesday 1st May Ivan Aristeguieta Factory Theatre The Lounge @ Concourse Thursday 2nd May – Friday 3rd May Saturday 4th May Jenny Tian Comedy Store The Lounge @ Concourse Friday 17th May Saturday 18th May Joel Creasey Enmore Theatre Thursday 2nd May Friday 3rd May Jordan Sharp Workshop Thursday 2nd May Saturday 4th May - Sunday 5th May Kirsty Webeck Terminal Friday 26th April - Sunday 28th April Lawrence Mooney Factory Theatre Saturday 4th May Lewis Garnham Enmore Wildflower Wine Bar Thursday 9th May - Friday 10th May





Lloyd Langford Comedy Store Friday 3rd May

Lou Wall Enmore Wildflower Wine Bar Thursday 16th May - Friday 17th May Luke Heggie Enmore Theatre Comedy Store Friday 17th May Saturday 18th May Meg Jager Factory Floor Saturday 4th May Mel Buttle Concourse Concert Hall Saturday 4th May Melanie Bracewell Enmore Theatre Saturday 18th May Micky Bartlett Comedy Store Saturday 18th May My Cousin Vlad Factory Theatre Thursday 16th May Nath Valvo Comedy Store Saturday 11th May Nazeem Hussain Enmore Theatre Saturday 18th May Nick White Terminal Wednesday 15th May - Sunday 19th May Nicolette Minster Workshop Thursday 9th May Saturday 11th May - Sunday 12th May Nina Oyama Factory Theatre Saturday 11th May – Sunday 12th May Olga Koch Workshop Wednesday 24th April – Sunday 28th April Oliver Coleman Enmore Loft Thursday 9th May - Sunday 12th May Ray O’Leary Fusebox Wednesday 24th April – Sunday 28th April Reuben Kaye Enmore Theatre Saturday 27th April Rhys Nicholson Enmore Theatre Saturday 27th April Sam Taunton Enmore Wildflower Wine Bar Saturday 4th May - Sunday 5th May Schalk Bezuidenhout Comedy Store The Lounge @ Concourse Thursday 9th May – Friday 10th May Saturday 11th May- Sunday 12th May Sh!tfaced Shakespeare Concourse Theatre Manning Bar Friday 26th April – Sunday 28th April Wednesday 8th May – Sunday 19th May Simon Taylor Enmore Wildflower Wine Bar Saturday 18th May – Sunday 19th May Suraj Kolarkar Workshop Thursday 2nd May Saturday 4th May - Sunday 5th May Swamplesque Concourse Concert Hall Enmore Theatre Thursday 9th May - Friday 10th May Saturday 11th May - Sunday 12th May Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Bondi Pavilion Monday 29th April Monday 6th May Monday 13th May Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Hayden Orpheum Tuesday 14th May Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Comedy Store Thursday 25th April - Saturday 27th April Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Manning Bar Tuesday 7th May Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Ritz Cinemas Tuesday 30th April Tahir Comedy Store Saturday 4th May The Bear Pack Enmore Theatre Friday 26th April Ting Lim Enmore Loft Thursday 16th May - Sunday 19th May Tom Ballard Comedy Store Saturday 18th May Tom Cashman Comedy Store Friday 24th May – Saturday 25th May Tom Gleeson Concourse Concert Hall Enmore Theatre Thursday 2nd May - Friday 3rd May Saturday 4th May - Sunday 5th May





Tom Walker Comedy Store Friday 26th April

Tommy Little Enmore Theatre Concourse Concert Hall Saturday 4th May Friday 3rd May Urvi Majumdar Enmore Laneway Thursday 9th May - Sunday 12th May Wankernomics 2.0 Enmore Theatre Thursday 2nd May Wil Anderson Enmore Theatre Concourse Concert Hall Saturday 11th May Friday 10th May





SYDNEY COMEDY FESTIVAL GALAS