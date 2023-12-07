Sydney Comedy Festival Announces Next Round Of Comedians For 2024 

Don't miss out on the uproarious talent from April 22nd to May 19th next year.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

MJ to Premiere in Australia at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in February 2025 Photo 1 MJ to Premiere in Australia at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in 2025
REVIEW: Andrew Upton's Adaptation Of Anton Chekov's THE SEAGULL For Contemporary Australia Photo 2 REVIEW: Andrew Upton's Adaptation Of Anton Chekov's THE SEAGULL For Contemporary Australia Is Challenged.
Maxine Mellor Wins 2023 Rodney Seaborn Playwrights Award Photo 3 Maxine Mellor Wins 2023 Rodney Seaborn Playwrights Award
Courtney Act, Kween Kong, and Hans to Appear in SMASHED: THE NIGHTCAP at Sydney Festival 2 Photo 4 Courtney Act, Kween Kong, and Hans to Appear in SMASHED: THE NIGHTCAP at Sydney Festival 2024

Sydney Comedy Festival Announces Next Round Of Comedians For 2024 

The Sydney Comedy Festival has announced the next round of hilarious comedians taking part in the 2024 Festival on from 22nd April to 19th May next year. 

Adding to the uproarious roster of international talent returning to Sydney's stages is fast-thinking Irish  comic Ed Byrne, British comedy powerhouse Helen Bauer, UK Taskmaster's Fern Brady (SCT), rising star  Connor Burns (SCT), fiercely funny Olga Koch (RUS/UK) and the razor-sharp Micky Bartlett (IRE).  

2024 will also see the return of self-professed f-boy Tommy Little, 2023 Taskmaster Australia winner  Danielle Walker, Thank God You're Here favourite Emma Holland, Felicity Ward who in 2024 will star in  the upcoming Australian reboot of The Office, and the quick-witted and much loved host of Question  Everything, Wil Anderson. Plus, the outrageous Effie brought to life by Mary Coustas.  

Joining 2023 Sydney Comedy Festival Best of the Fest Award winner Guy Montgomery is the sensational  He Huang, crowned 2023 Sydney Comedy Festival Best Newcomer and musical sketch comedic geniuses  Hot Department who took home the 2023 Sydney Comedy Festival Directors Choice Award.  

“With everything from comedy legends to rising stars, next year's line-up is shaping up to be one of our  best yet. Sydney, get ready for 4 weeks of non-stop laughter!” said Sydney Comedy Festival Director Jorge  Menidis. 

Tickets are on sale now via Click Here with more acts to be announced soon. 

SYDNEY COMEDY FESTIVAL 2024 ACTS

Alex Hines 

Factory Floor 

Wednesday 1st May 

Friday 3rd May 

Alexandra Hudson 

Factory Floor 

Wednesday 15th May - Friday 17th May

Andrew Hamilton 

Terminal 

Wednesday 1st May - Sunday 5th May 

Anthony Locascio 

Manning Bar 

Wednesday 8th May - Friday 10th May 

Ben Hunter 

Matchbox 

Wednesday 1st May  

Friday 3rd May

Ben Kochan 

Terminal 

Wednesday 15th May  

Friday 17th May 

Best of the Fest 

Factory Floor 

Thursday 25th April - Sunday 19th May

Bron Lewis 

Enmore Wildflower Wine Bar 

Thursday 2nd May - Sunday 5th May

Bronwyn Kuss 

Enmore Wildflower Wine Bar 

Saturday 11th May - Sunday 12th May

Cameron James 

Fusebox 

Wednesday 8th May - Saturday 11th May


 

Chris Parker Comedy Store Thursday 16th May - Friday 17th May

Connor Burns 

Manning Room One 

Wednesday 8th May – Sunday 12th May 

Damien Power 

Comedy Store 

Wednesday 24th April 

Dan Rath 

Fusebox 

Thursday 16th May  

Saturday 18th May - Sunday 19th May

Daniel Connell 

Factory Floor 

Thursday 16th May  

Saturday 18th May - Sunday 19th May

Danielle Walker 

Comedy Store 

Thursday 2nd May 

Dave Thornton 

Comedy Store 

Friday 10th May - Saturday 11th May

Dave Woodhead 

Enmore Loft 

Thursday 9th May - Sunday 12th May 

Diana Nguyen 

Enmore Wildflower Wine Bar 

Thursday 9th May - Sunday 12th May 

Dilruk Jayasinha 

The Lounge @ Concourse 

Comedy Store

Friday 10th May 

Saturday 11th May

Ed Byrne 

Factory Theatre 

The Lounge @ Concourse

Saturday 4th May - Sunday 5th May  Friday 26th April

Effie 

Concourse Concert Hall 

Factory Theatre

Saturday 18th May  

Friday 17th May 

Emma Holland 

Factory Floor 

Wednesday 1st May  

Friday 3rd May

Felicity Ward 

Comedy Store 

Factory Theatre

Friday 3rd May  

Saturday 4th May

Fern Brady 

Factory Theatre 

Wednesday 24th April

Frankie McNair 

Factory Floor 

Thursday 9th May - Sunday 12th May

Frocking Hilarious 

Factory Theatre 

Wednesday 8th May

Future Science Talks 

Fusebox 

Manning Bar

Saturday 11th May - Sunday 12th May Saturday 18th May

Greg Larsen 

Enmore Wildflower Wine Bar 

Thursday 9th May - Sunday 12th May 

Guy Montgomery 

Enmore Theatre 

Friday 3rd May

Guy Williams 

Comedy Store 

Friday 26th April

He Huang 

The Lounge @ Concourse 

Enmore Wildflower Wine Bar

Saturday 4th May - Sunday 5th May  Thursday 2nd May - Friday 3rd May

Heath Franklin’s Chopper 

Factory Theatre 

Thursday 9th May - Friday 10th May

Helen Bauer 

Terminal 

Wednesday 24th April - Sunday 28th April 

Henry Yan 

Matchbox 

Wednesday 1st May  

Friday 3rd May

Hot Department 

Factory Theatre 

Friday 17th May 

Improv Comedy Cagefight 

Factory Theatre 

Wednesday 1st May

Ivan Aristeguieta 

Factory Theatre  

The Lounge @ Concourse

Thursday 2nd May – Friday 3rd May Saturday 4th May

Jenny Tian 

Comedy Store 

The Lounge @ Concourse

Friday 17th May  

Saturday 18th May

Joel Creasey 

Enmore Theatre 

Thursday 2nd May  

Friday 3rd May

Jordan Sharp 

Workshop 

Thursday 2nd May  

Saturday 4th May - Sunday 5th May 

Kirsty Webeck 

Terminal 

Friday 26th April - Sunday 28th April 

Lawrence Mooney 

Factory Theatre 

Saturday 4th May

Lewis Garnham 

Enmore Wildflower Wine Bar 

Thursday 9th May - Friday 10th May 


 

Lloyd Langford Comedy Store Friday 3rd May 

Lou Wall 

Enmore Wildflower Wine Bar 

Thursday 16th May - Friday 17th May

Luke Heggie 

Enmore Theatre 

Comedy Store

Friday 17th May 

Saturday 18th May 

Meg Jager 

Factory Floor 

Saturday 4th May

Mel Buttle 

Concourse Concert Hall 

Saturday 4th May

Melanie Bracewell 

Enmore Theatre 

Saturday 18th May

Micky Bartlett 

Comedy Store 

Saturday 18th May 

My Cousin Vlad 

Factory Theatre 

Thursday 16th May 

Nath Valvo 

Comedy Store 

Saturday 11th May

Nazeem Hussain 

Enmore Theatre 

Saturday 18th May

Nick White 

Terminal 

Wednesday 15th May - Sunday 19th May 

Nicolette Minster 

Workshop 

Thursday 9th May 

Saturday 11th May - Sunday 12th May 

Nina Oyama 

Factory Theatre 

Saturday 11th May – Sunday 12th May

Olga Koch 

Workshop 

Wednesday 24th April – Sunday 28th April 

Oliver Coleman 

Enmore Loft 

Thursday 9th May - Sunday 12th May 

Ray O’Leary 

Fusebox 

Wednesday 24th April – Sunday 28th April

Reuben Kaye 

Enmore Theatre 

Saturday 27th April

Rhys Nicholson 

Enmore Theatre 

Saturday 27th April

Sam Taunton 

Enmore Wildflower Wine Bar 

Saturday 4th May - Sunday 5th May 

Schalk Bezuidenhout 

Comedy Store 

The Lounge @ Concourse

Thursday 9th May – Friday 10th May  Saturday 11th May- Sunday 12th May

Sh!tfaced Shakespeare 

Concourse Theatre 

Manning Bar

Friday 26th April – Sunday 28th April Wednesday 8th May – Sunday 19th May

Simon Taylor 

Enmore Wildflower Wine Bar 

Saturday 18th May – Sunday 19th May

Suraj Kolarkar 

Workshop 

Thursday 2nd May  

Saturday 4th May - Sunday 5th May 

Swamplesque 

Concourse Concert Hall 

Enmore Theatre

Thursday 9th May - Friday 10th May Saturday 11th May - Sunday 12th May

Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase 

Bondi Pavilion 

Monday 29th April  

Monday 6th May 

Monday 13th May

Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase 

Hayden Orpheum 

Tuesday 14th May

Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase 

Comedy Store 

Thursday 25th April - Saturday 27th April

Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase 

Manning Bar 

Tuesday 7th May

Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase 

Ritz Cinemas 

Tuesday 30th April

Tahir 

Comedy Store 

Saturday 4th May 

The Bear Pack 

Enmore Theatre 

Friday 26th April

Ting Lim 

Enmore Loft 

Thursday 16th May - Sunday 19th May 

Tom Ballard 

Comedy Store 

Saturday 18th May

Tom Cashman 

Comedy Store 

Friday 24th May – Saturday 25th May

Tom Gleeson 

Concourse Concert Hall 

Enmore Theatre

Thursday 2nd May - Friday 3rd May Saturday 4th May - Sunday 5th May 


 

Tom Walker Comedy Store Friday 26th April  

Tommy Little 

Enmore Theatre 

Concourse Concert Hall

Saturday 4th May 

Friday 3rd May

Urvi Majumdar 

Enmore Laneway 

Thursday 9th May - Sunday 12th May 

Wankernomics 2.0 

Enmore Theatre 

Thursday 2nd May 

Wil Anderson 

Enmore Theatre 

Concourse Concert Hall

Saturday 11th May 

Friday 10th May


 

SYDNEY COMEDY FESTIVAL GALAS 

Sydney Comedy Festival Gala 

Concourse Concert Hall 

Tuesday 23rd April

Sydney Comedy Festival Gala 

Enmore Theatre 

Tuesday 23rd April

Sydney Comedy Festival Gala 

Pavilion PAC Sutherland 

Wednesday 24th April

Sydney Comedy Festival Gala 

Riverside Theatre 

Wednesday 24th April

Sydney Comedy Festival Gala 

Sydney Opera House 

Thursday 25th April

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
Bangarras YULDEA Returns For 2024 Regional NSW Tour Photo
Bangarra's YULDEA Returns For 2024 Regional NSW Tour

Australia's leading Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performing arts company, Bangarra Dance Theatre will bring Frances Rings' powerful production, Yuldea, to regional New South Wales in 2024. The Yuldea regional tour comes after a record-breaking premiere season earlier this year, which marked Yuldea as the highest grossing tour in company history.

2
National Gallery Unveils BODY SCULPTURE By Renowned Contemporary Artist Jordan Wolfson Photo
National Gallery Unveils BODY SCULPTURE By Renowned Contemporary Artist Jordan Wolfson

The National Gallery of Australia today unveils Body Sculpture, the highly anticipated new sculpture by Los Angeles-based artist Jordan Wolfson and a major acquisition for the national collection.

3
Broadway Hit MJ THE MUSICAL To Have Sydney Premiere In 2025 Photo
Broadway Hit MJ THE MUSICAL To Have Sydney Premiere In 2025

The Tony Award-winning Broadway hit MJ will make its Australian premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in February 2025, marking a significant moment for Sydney's vibrant arts and cultural scene. 

4
Jerry Seinfeld Adds Third Sydney Show Due To Demand Photo
Jerry Seinfeld Adds Third Sydney Show Due To Demand

Tickets to Jerry Seinfeld's Australian tour are on sale now and due to phenomenal demand at the box office, the legendary comedian will add a 3rd SYDNEY show to his touring schedule.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway! Video
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway!
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create Video
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
Shakespeare on Film: Julius Caesar in Australia - Sydney Shakespeare on Film: Julius Caesar
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (11/25-11/25)
Shakespeare on Film: Ran in Australia - Sydney Shakespeare on Film: Ran
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (5/13-5/13)
Play in a Day: Cymbeline in Australia - Sydney Play in a Day: Cymbeline
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (9/26-9/26)
Grease in Australia - Sydney Grease
Capitol Theatre (3/24-5/12)PHOTOS VIDEOS
The Seagull in Australia - Sydney The Seagull
Roslyn Packer Theatre (11/21-12/16)
Steel Magnolias in Australia - Sydney Steel Magnolias
Genesian Theatre Company (11/17-12/16)
Shakespeare on Film: Much Ado About Nothing in Australia - Sydney Shakespeare on Film: Much Ado About Nothing
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (2/14-2/14)
The Wharf Revue: Pride In Prejudice in Australia - Sydney The Wharf Revue: Pride In Prejudice
Seymour Centre (11/08-12/23)VIDEOS
Oil in Australia - Sydney Oil
Wharf 1 Theatre (11/04-12/16)
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Australia - Sydney A Midsummer Night's Dream
Sydney Opera House (3/02-3/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You