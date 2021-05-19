Sydney Comedy Festival Announces 2021 Award Winners

As its 2021 event comes to a close, Sydney's biggest annual comedy event, the Sydney Comedy Festival, has announced this year's award winners: Luke Heggie, Sam Dugmore and Michelle Brasier.

This year the Festival's prestigious Director's Choice award went to Michelle Brasier for Average Bear.

The Best of the Fest Award was presented to Luke Heggie for Lowbreed.

Sam Dugmore took out the Best Newcomer Award for MAN-BO.

Festival Director Jorge Menidis said, "Despite the difficult circumstances we faced this year, the level of the talent performing at the festival was exceptional, which is reflected in our incredible 2021 award winners. I strongly believe that laughter is the best medicine and I'm happy that in these challenging times we've been able to provide that very necessary medicine to the people of Sydney."