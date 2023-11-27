Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards

Suzie Miller's Smash Hit JAILBABY Stages A Comeback In 2024 At Griffin Theatre Company

Written as a thematic sequel to Prima Facie, the ex-barrister turned playwright will once again open our eyes to the darkest corners of society.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

Following a sell-out debut season and due to astronomical audience demand, Griffin Theatre Company has announced the return of playwright Suzie Miller's Jailbaby for a highly limited season at the SBW Stables Theatre from the 4th – 21st January 2024.  

AJ stole a few iPhones, a huge TV and a Socceroos jersey. AJ wasn't meant to be spotted at the scene. AJ wasn't meant to get ID'd in the line up. AJ wasn't meant to go to prison. But once AJ is convicted of theft, he is placed behind the walls of an institution where his own body is stolen from him. 

In a cramped communal cell, AJ will become a ‘jailbaby' – the ward of a justice system that chooses to turn a blind  Meye to the life-altering sexual violence committed against young men behind bars.  

Performers Lucia Mastrantone, Anthony Taufa, and Anthony Yangoyan reunite with director Andrea  James (Yanagai! Yanagai!, Sunshine Super Girl) for this crucial interrogation of Australia's legal system. 

Griffin's Associate Artistic Director, Andrea James says, “Once again Suzie Miller is treading where others won't, and  shining a light on the gravest injustices perpetuated by our legal system. I'm proud that Griffin gets to stand side by  side with Suzie and present this work of extraordinary craft and bravery”. 

Since its world-premiere in 2018 at the SBW Stables Theatre, Suzie Miller's Prima Facie has become an international  phenomenon, recently receiving the prestigious Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play.  

Written as a thematic sequel to Prima Facie, the ex-barrister turned playwright will once again open our eyes to the darkest corners of society with Jailbaby, prompting us to pinpoint the exact moment when it all goes so, so wrong.  

PERFORMANCE TIMES: Tuesday to Friday at 7:30pm; Saturday at 3pm & 7:30pm, Sunday at 1pm & 5:30pm 

LOCATION: SBW Stables Theatre – 10 Nimrod Street, Darlinghurst 

BOOKINGS: Click Here or (02) 9361 3817 

TICKETS: Full Standard $79 Preview $64 / Senior Standard $74 Preview $59 / Concession Standard $62 Preview $49 / Under 35 Standard $44 Preview $39 / Rush $25 


